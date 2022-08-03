Huw Edwards weighs in on row over the state of the toilets at the National Eisteddfod

Broadcaster Huw Edwards has weighed in on the row about the state of the toilets at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron.

Visitors at both the main site and campsite have complained since the weekend that many of the toilets were blocked, the floors were dirty and there was no running water for handwashing.

There were also complaints of a lack of facilities for women on their periods and one woman pointed out that the fully fitted disabled toilet wasn’t wheelchair accessible.

Not good enough

She told the BBC: “They need to look at the facilities that they put on the caravan field and the main Eisteddfod site itself. It’s just not good enough.”

Taking to Twitter, the BBC News presenter, who spent the last two days on the maes in Ceredigion, described the toilets as “disgusting” and said they were the worst he’d seen since being in Iraq with the British army in 2007.

The veteran broadcaster said: “I enjoyed two days on the maes apart from the disgusting toilets.

“The last time I saw facilities like these were with the army in Iraq… At least they had an excuse in the middle of the desert.

The quality on the maes is completely unacceptable.

“And any argument in response is a complete embarrassment.’

Responding to the row, the Eisteddfod’s chief executive, Betsan Moses, told Wales Online: “It was brought to our attention at the beginning of the week there were issues.

“We spoke to the cleaners, they addressed the issues, but of course now we have further issues.

“So, we’re working in partnership with different companies to ensure that we have additional staff to address these issues.”

