Hydrogen powered bus trialled in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea

A trial of an electric bus powered by hydrogen has been launched in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea, with the vehicles fuelled by locally produced ‘green hydrogen’ made from renewable energy and local water.

Swansea University exam students have recently been travelling on the zero-emission bus as part of the University’s Park and Ride provision and an additional route running between Neath Bus Station and Pontardawe will also be introduced.

The Neath route was chosen to see how the H2 City Gold electric bus performs on long hills, a challenge for battery powered buses – and a demonstration of the advantages of hydrogen vehicles which have a longer range and don’t need recharging during journeys.

Bus operator South Wales Transport and private hire operator Hyppo Hydrogen solutions are providing the transport services while the hydrogen fuelled H2 City Gold electric bus is being provided by Caetano Bus UK with a HyQube refueller supplied by Fuel Cell Systems.

The hydrogen fuel is being produced and supplied by green hydrogen developer Protium, from its recently commissioned installation at the University of South Wales Hydrogen Centre in the Baglan Energy Park.

Practical

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, Cllr Jeremy Hurley, said: “We are pleased to support these trials as the use of hydrogen is very much part of the council’s Decarbonisation and Renewable Energy strategy.

“Hydrogen fuelled buses offer a practical solution for communities to decarbonise public transport and immediately improve air quality. These trials are great news for our county borough and the rest of the region as they could lead the way for cleaner public transport.”

Chris Foxall, Founder and CEO of Hyppo Hydrogen added : ”The fuel cell was invented by Swansea Bay resident Sir William Grove and so it is a fitting place to start a hydrogen services business. Hyppo is looking to expand its operations beyond the trial, building a local hydrogen ecosystem that will help decarbonise communities and create local jobs.”

Fuel Cell Systems is building on successful trials in Milford Haven where it supported Pembrokeshire Council and the Milford Haven Energy Kingdom project.

The company was also integral in the design of the hydrogen producing Pioneer facility in Baglan developed by Protium and sees big opportunities for additional production and refuelling sites in the region.

The trials are operating ahead of the Western Gateway Hydrogen conference being held at the Celtic Manor on June 9th. The bus from the trial will be displayed at the event and feedback from the trials will be shared with delegates.

