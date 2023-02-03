‘I expect you to be disappointed’- TikTok video captures Warren Gatland schooling squad

Warren Gatland schooled the Wales squad this week with a lesson in how to cope with the disappointment of not being picked for Saturday’s line up.

The video, posted to the Welsh Rugby Union’s official TikTok on Thursday showed the team listening intently to the head coach who returned to oversee the squad for a second time in December, 2022.

In the clip Warren Gatland said: “If you’re on the bench or not involved, I expect you to be disappointed.

“Some guys that are coming here are younger players learning from that experience, but after that disappointment, the important thing is how you react to it.

“But I expect you to be disappointed – but it’s how you respond to that disappointment.

“Our job is getting a 15 or a 23 on the field and your role for the rest of the week is going to be really important to us.”

Saturday’s clash against Ireland will be the opening match of the Six Nations and will be held at The Principality Stadium.

