Ian Gwyn Hughes presented as Honorary Fellow at Welsh University 

Ian Gwyn Hughes, Head of Public Relations and Culture at the Football Association of Wales and former BBC broadcaster, has been presented with an Honorary Fellowship of Aberystwyth University.

Originating from Colwyn Bay, Ian Gwyn Hughes was educated at Eirias High School, Colwyn Bay and Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph. He went on to study History and International Politics at Aberystwyth.

In 1982, he began his broadcasting career working for CBC (Cardiff Broadcasting Company) radio. By the end of the year he started working as a presenter and commentator for the BBC Wales Sports Department.

Over the next three decades he worked for the BBC as football correspondent, football editor, and as a commentator on Match of the Day.

In 2011 he was appointed Head of Public Affairs for the Football Association of Wales, and 10 years later became Head of Public Relations.

Over the past 12 years Ian Gwyn Hughes has overseen many key moments in Welsh national football, been involved in two UEFA European Championships and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He was presented as Honorary Fellow by Steve Thomas, Director of Communications & Public Affairs at Aberystwyth University, who said: “For football fans, the name Ian Gwyn Hughes is very familiar. For many years, he was the voice of international football in Wales.

“Since 2011, he has led the Football Association of Wales’ communications, where his work can be summed up by the now familiar adopted line – Together Stronger.

“There is no doubt that Ian’s vision, to bring everyone together as one strong group of supporters, and to build a real bond between the public and players, has paid off.

“His work has been part of a wonderful success story for the national team – for football and for the nation. It is an honour and a privilege to present Ian Gwyn Hughes as a Fellow of Aberystwyth University.”

Honour

Ian Gwyn Hughes said: “You wouldn’t believe what a privilege and an honour it is to be here today. Forty years ago, I sat up there graduating in History and International Politics.

“I’ve worked with some fantastic people in the broadcasting world at the BBC and as the head of communications in the last ten years at the Football Association of Wales.

“Sitting there forty years ago, never thinking that a degree in History and International Politics would lead to being head of communications at two European Championships and a World Cup.”

