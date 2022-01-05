Ice warning as wintry weather set to chill Wales for the rest of the week

The Met Office have released an ice warning for parts of Wales as cold weather is set to chill the country for at least the rest of the week.

The warning published this morning applies to parts of the north and mid Wales and warns of icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces.

“Showers moving southeast across the area from Liverpool Bay may fall on to sub-zero surfaces leading to some icy patches this morning,” the Met Office said.

They are warning that the icy weather may result in some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and will probably cause some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The local authorities of Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham were included in the weather warning, which is set to expire at 10am.

The warning comes as unseasonably warm weather over the weekend, including the warmest ever New Year’s Eve recorded at Bala in Gwynedd, was replaced by weather more typical of this time of year. Many parts of Wales saw some sleet and snow over higher ground yesterday.

The wintry weather is set to continue as the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across most of northern England as well as northern and eastern Scotland.

Met Office forecasters warned of cold northerly air driving south across the whole of the UK with brisk winds.

Meteorologist Richard Miles added: “It’s going to be colder than we have been used to over the last couple of days and Christmas. We are going into a period when temperatures will be dropping quite a bit.”