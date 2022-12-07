Ice warning for Wales and snow on high ground as wintry weather set to last another week

A yellow warning of ice in Wales on Thursday and Friday has been published by the Met Office amid warnings that the wintry weather could last another week.

Frequent wintry showers are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches, the Met Office said.

These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for several centimetres to accumulate over parts of the north of Wales. The warning covers all of Wales apart from the south-east.

They are warning of:

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Icy conditions with overnight double-digit sub-zero temperatures in exposed parts could last for at least a week, the Met Office has said.

Arctic air, dubbed the Troll of Trondheim, will quickly move south during Wednesday, leaving most of the nations of the UK in its grip by Thursday morning.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We are in this pattern for seven days at least.

“We could see it continue for a while longer, there’s uncertainty in the evolution and how long it will last.

“However, the pattern for the next seven days is that it will remain cold and we will see double digit minus figures overnight in areas that are prone to frosts and areas where there is lying snow.”

Incident

There was no expectation of widespread heavy snow, but wintry showers were expected during the cold spell, particularly on higher ground and by the coast, Mr Madge said.

Cold air from the north tended to contain less moisture than from the west, meaning less cloud cover and therefore lower overnight temperatures.

Mr Madge said although this will be a cold snap, it will not be as tough as the “hard December” of 2010.

Meanwhile, a major incident was declared in Sheffield, England after around 2,000 homes in the suburb of Stannington were left without gas for five days, with overnight temperatures plummeting.

More than 100 engineers were working on the problem caused when a burst water main damaged a gas pipe on Friday, sending hundreds of thousands of litres of water into the gas network.

Age UK have advised people across the nations of the UK to maintain a supply of food and medicine to reduce the number of outdoor trips and torches with spare batteries in case of a power cut.

Homeless people in London will be sheltered after the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol was activated for the first time this winter to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers.

