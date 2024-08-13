Iconic ‘Big Apple’ in Mumbles gains Poet in Residence

Stephen Price

A landmark coastal building on the rugged Mumbles coast has joined the likes of the Guggenheim in New York and Literature Wales with the announcement of its new Poet in Residence.

Mumbles’ distinctive Big Apple has been one of the area’s most recognisable landmarks for generations, appearing on postcards and paintings and many an Instagram post.

The iconic building has welcomed visitors for decades, selling ice-cream, sweets, gifts and drinks from its prominent position over Bracelet Bay.

Poet in Residence

The building now has a new claim to fame, with the introduction of a Poet in Residence – Jim Young ‘the Pebble Poet’ – a highly esteemed role for any poet, but none with such a location of this.

Jim is a well-known face in the Mumbles, and his poetry has already earned a legion of fans on his social media and blog, and it was his close connection to the area that made him such a perfect fit for the role.

Jim told Nation.Cymru: “A poet is a free spirit, but there is one thing that ties him or her down, the need to be read.

“Displaying my poems in the Big Apple at Bracelet Bay, Mumbles seemed to me to be an ideal location to ensure my poems were seen by as many visitors to the area as possible.

“Mr Bollom who owns the Apple kindly agreed to allow me to display my poems there. My hope is to change the poems regularly. I have thousands of poems free to read on my blog, or on X.

Jim began writing poetry in school, but it wasn’t until his retirement that he gave more attention to his art. He said: “I started writing poetry again in 2016 ~ I now write at least one long poem a day and loads of haiku many of which I leave on pebbles at Rotherslade bay.

“I have not been particularly inspired by any poet although I do have a love of RS Thomas – I have some poems about him on my blog is you search RS Thomas.

His connection to the Mumbles is strong, and he remembers visiting the Big Apple as a child. He said: “I am 75 and grew up in the east side of Swansea in Pentrechwyth (I have written a book about my childhood there in the industrial dereliction).

“I often visited the Mumbles with my dad and bought ice cream from the Big Apple which was surreal to a child’s eyes.”

History

The distinctive building originally had a long stalk attached to its top, and was built in the 1930s by the company Cidatone.

Its purpose was to promote its apple drink with the slogan “Drink your apple a day!”

There were several apple kiosks placed around Wales and England’s coastal towns as part of a wide promotional campaign, including one at Aberavon, Barry, Porthcawl and Trecco Bay. The Mumbles Big Apple is believed to be the only survivor.

After a number of mishaps, and years of neglect including graffiti and even being hit by a car, in 2019, a campaign by local supporters led to the Big Apple being granted listed building status.

Cadw has described the elliptical building as having “special architectural interest” and was recognised as being an iconic feature from the heyday of seaside entertainment.

Ameco, the company which also runs the Mumbles Pier, now owns this rare and unusual example of a seaside kiosk and well known Mumbles landmark.

Albert Bollom, owner of the Big Apple told Nation.Cymru: ‘We were delighted when Jim approached us to see if we could display some of his Poetry in our Big Apple the poems themselves are a wonderful tribute to the local area and so it seemed fitting to display them in such a well-known landmark.

“This has offered a new lease of life to the Apple and we often see people stop to take a moment and read the poetry on display which brings us all great joy.’

The Mixon Bell

Listen ~ ~

Can you hear the mixon bell

Toll in the slow swell

way out across the bay

Where the bluebells look down

on this late spring misty day

Oh the sun it was out yesterday

and maybe tomorrow it will

But for now to look out is enough

and to hear the mixon bell

Jim Young, the Pebble Poet

Read more of Jim’s poetry here.

