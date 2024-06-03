Iconic town hall set to reopen following multi-million-pound renovation

An iconic Grade II listed town hall, which dates back to 1880, is set to reopen later this year, following a close to £10 million redevelopment project.

The project will see Maesteg Town Hall restored as an arts and cultural venue for the town and the wider Llynfi Valley community.

The completion of the final stages of its extensive renovation works, will see the building returned to its former glory, with enhanced features including a new glass atrium, library and heritage centre.

Studio theatre and cinema space will also be available, along with a café and mezzanine bar.

Auditorium

The main auditorium has been fully restored to become a multi-functional performing arts venue once again and includes a stage lift, dressing rooms and a bar.

The balcony has also been retained and refurbished.

The two areas of the building are linked by a modern glazed atrium and foyer fronting Talbot Street. Disabled access has also been improved through the provision of a lift.

Preserving the building’s architectural heritage features, such as the brick archways, tiling, cornicing and columns have been a key part of the project.

Historic paintings from Christopher Williams have also been restored and will be on display in the main hall.

The public will soon be able to visit the new facilities, with Awen Cultural Trust currently working on a programme of events and activities for later this year.

Restoration

Councillor Neelo Farr, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Development and Housing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to announce the highly anticipated reopening of this iconic building later this year. Finishing works are now progressing at pace, with all the main structural work completed.

“I know people will be amazed at the transformation of this iconic building – it has undergone a thorough and detailed restoration process alongside modern enhancements to ensure its longevity and suitability for future generations.

“The ambitious plans for this truly impressive restoration are now a reality and it’s exciting to know that building will soon reopen its doors to welcome the community once more for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.”

Richard Hughes, Chief Executive of Awen Cultural Trust, added: “We are so excited to be on the home straight – I can assure you it will be well worth the wait!

“We have worked closely with council colleagues and contractors to deliver a venue which the Llynfi Valley community can be proud to call their own, and have ensured that high-quality workmanship at every stage of the redevelopment will safeguard the future of this venue for decades to come.

“We will be announcing details of our reopening programme very soon and look forward to welcoming you back!”

The project is estimated to have cost close to £10 million has been funded by Bridgend County Borough Council, the European Regional Development Fund, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Welsh Government including CADW, Awen Cultural Trust, Maesteg Town Council, the Garfield Weston Foundation, the Davies Trust, and the Pilgrim Trust.

