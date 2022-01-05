‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’: Welsh Secretary says there is no ‘public appetite’ for giving Wales control of Crown Estate
The UK Government’s Welsh Secretary has said that there is no “public interest or appetite” in transferring control of the £500m Crown Estate to Wales.
Simon Hart was responding to a question from Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts who said there was a clear majority in the Senedd to support the principle of Wales having the same powers as Scotland over the Crown Estate.
But Simon Hart responded to say that ‘”frankly, it is a case of, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.
“The relationship that the Crown Estate enjoys with the UK Government, the Welsh Government and stakeholders works very well,” he said.
“I do not think there is any public interest or appetite for altering the terms of that arrangement.”
His comments come after First Minister Mark Drakeford said that he was open to the £500m Crown Estate being transferred to Welsh control.
Mark Drakeford said it is “definitely an idea we should take seriously”, pointing out that control of the Crown Estate is is already “devolved to Scotland”.
One of the Welsh Government’s strategies for tackling the climate emergency is to make the most of Wales’ natural resources, including wind and wave power.
The Crown Estate, which holds the rights to seabeds around the British Isles, is a collection of lands and holdings in the United Kingdom belonging to the British monarch.
However, powers over the management of Crown Estate in Wales are still held in Westminster, and the revenues proceed directly to the UK Government’s Treasury.
The value of the Crown Estate Wales’ renewable assets grew from £49.2m in 2020 to £549.1m in 2021.
Speaking at Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts had said that Plaid Cymru’s co-operation agreement with the Welsh Government agreed that further powers were needed to support our path to net zero— “specifically on the management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales”.
“Given that there is now a clear majority in the Senedd to support the principle of Wales having the same powers, remember, as there are regarding the Crown Estate of Scotland, will the Minister also support my Bill to ensure that the profits of offshore wind go to the people of Wales?”
Can he show us the evidence that backs up that there is no appetite for us to take back control? Really?
Redwood mk2, why let Wales have money, when it can go to the UK Treasury.
I find that public interest and appetite is for clean roads, cheap alcohol and cheap fuel. If government’s only acted upon what there was appetite for then we’d all own our own bar, but responsible governments should do more and this is a real action that would make Wales and the UK better (and Wales within the UK) and it’s being shouted down because a) it’s come from Labour and b) it would make Wales better.
Cala!
What an odd collection of politicians (hello to the Tories in the room!) we have in Wales – some of them (clearly, I again mean the Tories!) actively work to harm our beloved country – are there any other countries where the populace has to put up with such quisling behaviour? We are kept poor and then pilloried for being in need; having parity with Scotland would obviously help in this regard, having some respect shown to us would be most welcome too.
If that’s what he really thinks then he clearly has no idea what the people of Wales want. Independence is the only way to stop Hart and his Tory pals from obstructing and holding back our nation.