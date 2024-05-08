IKEA car boot sale returns to Cardiff amid rising demand for pre-loved items

IKEA has today announced that it will be hosting a car boot event in Cardiff this spring, following a successful pilot last year.

The retailer is set to host the event on 18 and 19 May, giving customers the opportunity to sell and purchase pre-loved homeware bargains.

The IKEA car boot gives locals a space to sell unwanted home furnishing goods, decorations and more (which don’t have to be IKEA products) to give a new lease of life to old items.

Green credentials

With a growing environmental awareness shaping the way consumers value the things they own, and how they shop, the event also aims to support buyers looking for more budget-friendly and sustainability-conscious solutions.

Last year, IKEA offered up its car park space to sellers at its Cardiff and Milton Keynes stores, with events in summer which proved to be popular, demonstrating increased demand for shopping formats which allow people to shop quality, pre-loved bargains.

This year, the carboot is being hosted at IKEA Cardiff, Exeter and Milton Keynes. The initiative is part of IKEA’s long-term commitment to providing a more sustainable, affordable life at home for its customers.

Michaela Quinlan, Chief Commercial Officer at IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “We know that the way people shop is changing.

“The cost-of-living crisis and an increasing awareness of environmental issues is reshaping how customers value possessions.

“Having seen the success of last year’s pilot, we’re happy to be bringing car boot back and hosting the event again in Cardiff.

“Giving people more opportunities to live and shop sustainably continues to be a focus for us at IKEA and we look forward to welcoming more people, so they can grab a bargain while ensuring quality pre-loved homeware has a chance at finding a new home.”

Further initiatives

In addition to the car boot events, customers across the UK can make the most of sustainable initiatives inside their local IKEA store.

This includes its BuyBack & Resell service, which allows customers to sell unwanted IKEA items back to the retailer to gain credit to use in-store (in the form of an IKEA gift card), and its Reshop & Reuse service, where customers can buy discontinued products, ex-display and pre-loved items for a fraction of the price.

The car boot events are free to attend, and savvy shoppers can also make the most of IKEA’s in store promotions which will be running during this time:

IKEA Family Members can get summer ready with up to 20% off outdoor products.

Shoppers can get four for three on any appliances when spending £750 on a kitchen (valid until 7 th July)

July) Meanwhile in the IKEA restaurant, kids can eat for just 95p.

For more information on the IKEA car boot and the full event terms and conditions, visit www.ikea.com/gb/en/stores/events/all

