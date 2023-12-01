IKEA’s wallet and environment friendly car boot sales return to Cardiff this Christmas

IKEA will once again open its Cardiff carpark to the local community for a series of car boot sales in the run up to Christmas.

Following a successful pilot earlier this year, IKEA is hoping to help customers prepare for the festivities by finding homes for the items they no longer need, while allowing others to source affordable gifts and homeware.

Taking place between 9:30am and 12pm on Sunday 3 and 10 December, IKEA is inviting members of the public along to sell their pre-loved home furnishing goods and decorations, giving them a new lease of life and supporting buyers who are looking for affordable solutions.

IKEA has an ambition to be climate positive by 2030 and to inspire and enable its customers to live a better, more sustainable everyday life at home. Knowing that a growing environmental awareness is shaping the way people value the things they own; the car boot sale is designed to help pass on things that still have value, while ensuring consumers remain supported during challenging economic times. Following successful trials at both Cardiff and Milton Keynes earlier this year, IKEA has ambitions to roll the concept out at stores across the country in 2024.

Pre-loved and planet friendly

Asa Fermandell, Store Manager, IKEA Cardiff said: “We couldn’t have wished for a better response to our first car boot sale back in September and are thrilled to be hosting additional events in the run up to Christmas. We want to relieve some of the pressure of gift-giving by providing a space for people to purchase pre-loved goods, while doing our bit for the planet by prolonging the life of some of these items. If you’re looking to have a pre-Christmas clear out, or are simply after a festive day out, please come along!”

Those interested in selling at any of the upcoming events can request a free space by visiting the IKEA website, ensuring that they are first registered as an IKEA Family member. Please note that sellers must receive a confirmation from IKEA Cardiff in advance of the event.

The events are free to attend, with a host of other festive activities and exclusive offers taking place in store, including a Santa’s Grotto, live performances from local choirs and bands, and festive food sampling.

For the full event terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/customer-service/terms-conditions/ikea-cardiff-offer-terms-and-conditions-pub964dae40

