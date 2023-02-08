Images of new accommodation for Ukranian evacuees in Llantwit Major released

Images have been released showing what a new site for Ukrainian refugees in Llantwit Major will look like.

Vale of Glamorgan Council confirmed in January that the site of the former Eagleswell Primary School on Eagleswell Road will house 90 temporary accommodation units for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Work on the site, which will be made up of single bedroom and four-bedroom family units, is expected to commence this month.

The leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett, said it is not possible to say for certain how long the accommodation units will be needed.

Most suitable

Cllr Burnett said: “A range of alternative locations were considered, owned by both the Council and private individuals, but this was deemed most suitable for a number of reasons.

“Its size means it can significantly address the accommodation needs of those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, it already has facilities such as a water supply, drainage and electricity so can be developed quickly, and it is in close proximity to public services and transport.

“These units are not permanent structures so can be moved to another location in the future.

“The development on Eagleswell Road will be carefully designed, well presented and resemble a traditional housing estate.”

The council has used its permitted Development Rights to commence work on the scheme. Permitted Development Rights allow certain types of developments to take place without planning permission.

In order to maintain the use of the site for temporary accommodation beyond the duration of the Permitted Development Rights, the council will need to submit a planning application.

Some residents in the area raised concerns about the potential increase in pressure on local services and the perceived lack of consultation over the plans.

New medical centre

There have also been calls for the site to eventually be developed as a new medical centre.

Cllr Burnett added: “The units are built to exacting design standards that surpass traditional levels for quality.

“The contractor is close to completing the design stage of the project, with the Council providing extensive feedback on landscaping, ecology and drainage.

“Design images of the development can be viewed on the Council website, while hard images are available by visiting the Llantwit Major Town Council offices.

“The future long-term use of this site is also being discussed amid calls within the community for a new medical centre.

“Conversations have taken place and will continue with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board over the possibility of utilising part of this site for that purpose.”

The development is expected to be completed before the end of the year and there is potential to make some of the temporary homes available as soon as this summer.

The scheme will be funded through the Council’s Housing Business Plan and financial support from Welsh Government.

