‘Imminent’ move to requiring booster jab for Covid pass says First Minister

The booster jab will be required in order to be able to use Wales’ Covid pass in future, the First Minister has said.

At the moment only the original two doses of the vaccine are required to be able to download the pass, which can also be accessed if you have a negative lateral flow or PCR test.

Speaking to Radio Wales, Mark Drakeford said that such a move was “imminent” as soon as changes are made to the app.

“As soon as the technology allows us to do that, that is what we will do,” Mark Drakeford said. “There’s some technical work going on at the moment. We share the same platform as England in relation to the Covid pass.

“There are some technical adjustments that need to be made to ensure that the booster is properly recorded and visible to the person at the door who is checking the pass. We’re told that that is imminent, that those changes can be made.

“As soon as they are completed, then that is what we will move to.”

He had confirmed earlier that a vaccine pass would still be in use in Wales to access large venues and nightclubs, despite Wales moving back to alert level 0 over the next two weeks.

Since Boxing Day, nightclubs have been closed in Wales and crowds banned at elite level sporting occasions. The ban on outdoor events will be lifted next Friday and changes to restrictions on hospitality brought in two weeks later.

Wales has now reached 81% of those eligible for boosters in the Covid vaccination programme, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

People can receive a booster three months after receiving their second vaccine.