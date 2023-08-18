Improved Carmarthen – Aberystwyth link proves a hit with passengers

More than 100,000 passengers have travelled on the improved Carmarthen – Aberystwyth TrawsCymru service since it was relaunched with all-electric buses earlier this year.

Passenger numbers have grown from 16,000 in March to 19,000 in April, 23,000 in May and 26,000 in June and again in July.

It’s an overall increase of 36,000 passengers compared to the same March to July period in 2022.

Huw Morgan, Head of Integrated Transport for Transport for Wales, said: “The relaunched service has focused on providing customers with the best-possible passenger experience while keeping fares affordable.

“We’ve been really pleased with the success of the service in the first six months since the new buses were introduced and our focus now is to continue to improve our offering following feedback from users.”

The TrawsCymru T1 service, operated by First Cymru, is the first bus contract to be managed by TfW.

Its state-of-the-art buses operate out of a new purpose-built depot in Carmarthen and make some of the longest all-electric journeys of any buses in the UK, covering 104 miles for a round trip.

Each vehicle saves 3kg of CO2 per round trip, which equates to over 12,700 cups of tea.

The buses offer a number of new features including reading lights, tables, cordless charging and USB sockets, arms rests, information screens and an air purification system.

Delighted

Marie Cronin, Operations Manager for First Cymru, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the success of the TrawsCymru T1 service.

“We’re committed to providing the best possible service to our customers, and with these electric vehicles providing state of the art technology and on-board features to improve our customers’ experience, the increased passenger numbers are a testament to that investment.”

The buses have onboard bi-lingual audio-visual information and next stop announcements to support people with visual and/or hearing impairments and people who are new to bus travel, unfamiliar with the route, or lacking confidence.

Passengers travelling to train stations benefit from live departure information, supporting integrated and multi-modal transport.

Cllr Edward Thomas, Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services said: “Carmarthenshire County Council has been pleased to be involved in launching this key strategic bus service between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth and has worked to enhance the success of the service with interconnecting and demand responsive Flecsi – Bwcabws services and real-time passenger information.”

