Increased visible and plain clothed patrols to target alcohol-related crime this winter

Policing teams will be on patrol in nightlife hotspots this winter to target crime and anti-social behaviour associated with the Christmas and New Year period.

Visible and plain-clothed South Wales Police teams will be operating in town and centres including Swansea, Neath, Port Talbot, Bridgend, and Cardiff to monitor alcohol-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) and other crime.

South Wales Police is reminding everyone to report ASB concerns as part of its Project Pinpoint campaign this winter.

Reporting issues allows police to take appropriate action, whether by arranging suitable diversionary activities, educating the public, increasing resources to an area or taking more direct enforcement action.

Notices

Community Protection Notices (CPNs) will be issued to repeat perpetrators of ASB, where it can be shown that their behaviour has had a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the community, be of a persistent or continuing nature, and is unreasonable.

Other targeted actions this winter include:

Cardiff Street Engagement Team addressing rough sleeping, wider homelessness, and its related issues such as street begging and drug and alcohol misuse by diverting individuals to housing, substance misuse and mental health services.

Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot Op Advent raising awareness of shoplifting at Fforestfach Shopping Centre and increasing targeted patrols during opening hours.

Crime Prevention Roadshow in Llywnypia, RCT, giving advice to shoppers to protect purchases from potential thieves.

Increased presence

South Wales Police Sergeant James Ponting is co-ordinating police presence around Wind Street, Swansea, with an increased uniformed police presence every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night until New Year’s Eve.

Specialist police officers will also be patrolling Swansea city centre in plain clothes to provide reassurance to Christmas crowds by monitoring for anyone displaying concerning behaviour towards women and taking action to intervene.

Strong message

Sergeant Ponting said: “The Christmas and New Year period is a busy one in all our town and city centres as people enjoy a well-deserved drink with friends, colleagues, and family.”

“But some people take things too far and engage in behaviour that has a clear detrimental effect on our communities, not only affecting those enjoying a night out but also those who work within the hospitality sector or the emergency services.

“We want to send a strong message that crime and ASB will not be tolerated.

“As part of Project Pinpoint, we would like to remind everyone to report their anti-social behaviour concerns online, via 101, or by calling 999 in an emergency. Every report counts and assists the police in addressing issues in the appropriate manner.”

