‘Incredibly ironic’: Cadw cancel Owain Glyndŵr Day after Queen’s death

People have reacted by noting the “incredible irony” after Cadw cancelled an Owain Glyndŵr Day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Owain Glyndŵr Day was due to take place over the weekend at Harlech Castle, organised by Cadw which is the historic environment service of the Welsh Government.

“Owain Glyndwr, arguably Wales’s greatest legend,” Cadw said. “Today is his day and we celebrate it in the castle he took in 1404.”

However, a message later posted on social media said: “We have cancelled the following events due to take place at our sites this weekend, Owain Glyndwr Day at Harlech Castle and Bute’s Victorian Birthday Bonanza at Castell Coch.”

Owain Glyndŵr fought a war of Welsh independence for 15 years from 1400 to 1415, first against Henry IV and then his son Henry V.

On being crowned Prince of Wales in 1404 in Machynlleth, Owain Glyndŵr declared his vision of an independent Welsh state with a parliament, a separate Welsh church, and two universities.

However, from 1405 the rebellion began to be pushed back and Owain Glyndŵr disappeared after 1412.

‘Doesn’t make sense’

His war of independence against the English did feature in a history book of the Royal Family sent to every school child in England to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Nevertheless, the decision caused some reaction on social media.

an appropriate way to remember owain glyndwr, a famously committed fan of the english monarchy https://t.co/Qou5IwEdUj — Stan Account (@tristandross) September 9, 2022

Anthony Jones reacted: “Canceled the day celebrating a Welsh prince who rallied against the English monarchy because *checks pages* an English monarch died.”

Herwyn Evans added: “Cancelling Owain Glyndwr day because an English monarch died that doesn’t even make sense.”

“Cancelling Owain Glyndwr day is hilariously ironic,” Lyndon Rosser said.

“It’s what Glyndwr would have wanted,” Rhys Williams suggested.

Glyndŵr Day, celebrated by some Welsh independence supporters as the anniversary of Owain Glyndŵr beginning his revolt against the rule of Henry IV, is usually celebrated on 16 September – so perhaps the event can still be rearranged.

