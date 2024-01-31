Independence may be a viable option, but not a desirable one according to First Minister
Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter
Independence may be a viable option, but it would not be a desirable one, the first minister said as he responded to a commission on Wales’ constitutional future.
Mark Drakeford gave a statement to the Senedd about the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.
The commission’s final report, which was published on January 18, made 10 recommendations to strengthen democracy and protect devolution.
Three options
Chaired by Prof Laura McAllister and Dr Rowan Williams, the commission identified three viable options for the future: enhanced devolution, a federal UK and Welsh independence.
Mark Drakeford said: “The report does indeed say that independence is a viable option but in some ways that’s not the real question, is it?
“It’s not whether it’s viable, it’s whether it’s desirable. And I am very clear, the reason I don’t believe in independence is because I don’t think it’s desirable for Wales.
“I don’t believe in building new barriers.
“I don’t believe in creating new borders when borders don’t exist.”
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies raised comments from Jo Stevens, Labour’s shadow Welsh secretary, who dismissed a key recommendation on devolution of policing and justice.
He said: “This is a major tenet of this piece of work that has been undertaken by the commission on behalf of the Welsh Government in looking at further powers of devolution.”
‘Untenable’
Rhun ap Iorwerth said the report has been a game changer in terms of redefining the constitutional debate, giving it more urgency and impetus.
The Plaid Cymru leader told MSs the commission has established a new evidence base showing that independence is a viable and achievable option for Wales.
Warning that the status quo is untenable, he pointed out that all three options carry risks as he argued that membership of the UK has delivered entrenched poverty for Wales.
He said: “Without access to all the levers we need to change our economic fortunes, our story is likely to continue to be one of stagnation and managed decline, and with the full range of powers that only independence ultimately can deliver, we can change the story.”
Mr Iorwerth accused Jeremy Miles and Vaughan Gething, the two candidates to become the next first minister, of “total radio silence” on the commission’s findings.
‘Danger’
Alun Davies, who represents Blaenau Gwent, raised the need to persuade Labour colleagues of the urgency of the constitutional debate if the party wins the next election.
Prof Drakeford said: “There’s always a danger that … people will believe that because the Conservatives have been defeated, somehow the constitutional job is done.”
Tom Giffard, the Conservative MS for South Wales West, raised concerns that the report has cost a total of £1.5m so far, “becoming the most expensive dust gatherer of all time”.
Mr Giffard urged the first minister to rule out establishing a permanent constitutional commission as suggested by Rhun ap Iorwerth.
Prof Drakeford said it is important that the conversation continues but he stopped short of committing to a standing commission during the statement on January 30.
Innovation
Calling for democratic innovation, Adam Price, the former Plaid Cymru leader, said: “Wales is a land of commissions, as the commission says.
“But it does suggest the need for something more durable, more permanent than a series of commissions over the years if we are to continuously improve our democratic health.”
Prof Drakeford agreed about the need to revitalise democracy, which “only flourishes if you tend the garden in which it is sown”, saying that is what the report was intended to do.
Darren Millar, the Conservatives’ shadow constitution minister, raised the commission’s focus on poor relationships between the Welsh and UK Governments.
Prof Drakeford acknowledged the tone of intergovernmental relationships has improved since Rishi Sunak became prime minister.
The first minister told MSs: “He does have a greater willingness to recognise that the UK is made up of different component parts and deserve respect. But it has to be more than that.”
He said a council of ministers, which took five years to agree after being commissioned by Theresa May, did not meet once in 2023 despite the cost of living and other crises.
The First Minister appears beguiled by the trickster in 10 Downing St…
The Final Brexit…
You pays your money and takes the chance…
Welsh Labour has officially abandoned Cymru. They are too happy with their cosy situation where they are able to blame any problems in Cymru on Westminster. The fact is that Mark Drakeford, despite his many fine qualities, was and is afraid of the responsibility of independence. He sees himself and all of Cymru’s politicians as infants who cannot look after this country and thus, by extension, deems all of us who would be citizens of Cymru as infantile. The fact is this: The UK, as we knew it before 2012 is dead and gone forever, whether you thought it was… Read more »
Kathleen, it’s England or Lloegr if you must, but NOT ‘Saesneg’ which refers only to the English language. Likewise, there is no need to refer to Labour as Saesneg Labour, as it’s just Labour when talking about the UK party.
Great that you use termau Cymraeg, but please use them correctly. Diolch.
The border ‘bogey’ is an easy one to dispel. Anyone who has been to Europe and travelled through the Schengen zone knows just how easily it is to pass from one country to another; often it’s like passing from Powys to Gwynedd and though border checks are made, most often they are not. Even closer to home, are there border checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic? I’m sure they exist, but like in the Schengen zone, mostly the only way you’ll know you’re one side or the other is the road signs being in kilometers or miles. The idea… Read more »
Well said Paddy, you beat me to it! I remember a comment made during the time of the Holtham Report that we have a problem…a porous border. Not surprisingly, this nonsense has been repeated constantly by the Tories who fail to understand that all borders are porous – drive around Europe! Now, disappointingly the First Minister has reversed the argument and suggested the opposite, the establishment of borders! I’m beginning to think that those opposed to independence are running out of ideas and reverting to nonsense. In an article last year on Scottish independence, The Economist, which should know better,… Read more »
The dependency culture and inferiority complex is so entrenched in the Welsh psyche. 800 years of mental colonisation. Come on Mrak Drakeford. Emancipate yourself from mental slavery. Come on Mark Drakeford. Wont you help to sing these songs of freedom!!!
In the space of five minutes on the steps of Davy Jones’ Locker the other day I attempted to encapsulate 500 years of Hanes Cymru for the edification of a group of visitors…
The Mawddach, don’t you just love it…
I believe that the continuing pressure on devolution by the Tories, coupled with the likelihood of Starmer continuing that policy, will ultimately rebound on Westminster and harden the Welsh public’s attitude in defence of devolution. There will come a time when it will break out into open constitutional “warfare”. At the moment it’s more in the nature of a cold war which the Tories are inevitably winning. Devolution will be a major electoral issue in the next Senedd election.
The key point is surely that the First Minister now acknowledges that independence is a viable option. So we can finally dispense with all the ‘too small, too poor’ arguments and move on to whether we want it. Another step forward.