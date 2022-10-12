Independence nor trickle-down the answer to Wales’ economic growth problems says Vaughan Gething

Wales’ Economy Minister has said that neither independence nor attempting trickle-down growth are the answers to Wales’ economic issues.

Vaughan Gathing said that he did not put any faith in “one bound and we can be free” solutions to growing Wales’ businesses.

Writing in the Times newspaper, he said the answer was to spread out power rather than centralise it in one location, in contrast with the UK Government’s economic model.

“There is no path to prosperity that fits with a ‘one bound and we can be free’ mantra,” he said.

“From trickle-down to independence, it simply cannot secure the fairer, greener economy the people of Wales deserve.”

He took aim in particular at Kwasi Kwarteng’s “trickle-down” economic policies saying that they would “level down” Wales by dealing a “body blow to prospects for regional growth”.

“Before the chancellor confirms a penny in cuts to fill the £43 billion hole of his making, the Welsh government budget is already worth £4 billion less over this three-year spending round,” he wrote.

“This amounts to more than the entire annual education budget in Wales, closing off many options to support businesses and protect jobs.”

‘Purity’

Vaughan Gething added that “in my discussions with business, I have not been pressed to pursue the Minford model for Wales – far from it,” a reference to Cardiff University Economics Professor Patrick Minford who is Liz Truss’ economics guru.

The UK Government’s economic plan will “reinforce the bottleneck effect caused by an overheated handful of regions — thus baking in a deeper housing crisis in London — while holding down investment in sectors and places outside the spotlight,” he said.

“This will entrench a form of economic centralism that is both alien to our competitors and corrosive to public trust.

“The purity of the project also locks in a way of working that wishes away the complexity of the modern economy and treats devolved government as a rival at all costs.

“In stark contrast, we are legislating to strengthen the social partnership model we have developed with business and trades unions. We are also working with local government to build new, powerful regions with greater economic influence across Wales.

“This will look a lot more like the stable economies of our stronger competitors and much less like the Truss experiment.”

