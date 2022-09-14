Independence supporters in Wales will exploit ‘novice Charles’ says Daily Mail
Independence supporters in Wales will seek to “exploit” the fact that Charles and not his popular mother the Queen is now on the throne, the Daily Mail has warned.
In an editorial article, the newspaper said that the Union faced “a moment of peril” with the Queen gone and that the now King Charles “must show our Union is in safe hands”.
“Charles – now the very embodiment of the Union – must work hard to avoid the destruction of history’s most successful partnership,” the newspaper said.
It warned that “with our longest-serving monarch gone, this is a moment of peril”.
“Those who want, for coarse political reasons, to splinter this country will be re-energised,” it said.
“Separatists in Scotland and Wales will seek to exploit the fact there is a relative novice on the throne to pile on the pressure for independence. Nationalists in Northern Ireland will clamour more loudly for Irish reunification.
“So on this week’s tour of the four nations, King Charles must use his considerable diplomatic skills to build on the huge goodwill towards the monarchy that his mother generated over her lifetime, and reassure the public the Union will not only be safe, but positively thrive in his hands.”
‘No influence’
The newspaper however suggested that the process of handing over power as Head of State from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III may have them[porarily bolstered the UK.
“There are, however, heartening signs that it – and the monarchy’s place at its helm – has been strengthened by the succession,” they said.
“Even the SNP has acknowledged over these sad few days that Scotland is ‘absolutely central’ to the UK’s constitution – a far cry from its usual grumbling that it is a downtrodden nation with no influence.”
King Charles has already visited Scotland and Northern Ireland and is due to visit Wales on Friday, with appearances at Llandaf Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle to meet the First Minister and Llywydd on the cards.
Oh poor Charlie! Those nasty Taffy Terrorists will no doubt bend this poor man to their will, with ease!… Who will defend this poor King from the dangers of the Independence movement? Who can step into the breach to defend this defenceless man? Well lordy lordy! You can throw a firecracker in my knickers and call me Hot Betty Fire Fanny, its the newspaper that supported the Nazis and defended Hitler! The same newspaper that runs stories about schoolgirls’ hemlines, the same newspaper that used to run creepy stories about Charlotte Church’s virginity and “coming of age”, the same newspaper… Read more »
Wow —- Lol Your daily rants are always good for a laugh
The Daily Fail is its’ own worst enemy. Not only is it making out that our country is on the brink of Independence when we are still struggling to bring our people around to the idea but it is pushing many fence sitters to jump down on to the Indy side and helping to grow the movement. People will only take so much demonising, belittling and abuse before they stick it to the man.
He might be a novice, and while there is obviously room for a lot of moisture behind those ears, but he will rely on a similarly expert group of assistants to help him wade through all the difficulties, and even explain to him why the Mail has such a hate-filled adgenda and who and what are behind it.
“The novice King”? Hasn’t he just served the longest apprenticeship in history?
Well he just created 100 new republicans at Clarence House so the Fail has it backwards yet again, Charlie is pro-Indy.
It’s time that people realised that maintaining the ‘status quo’ is as much an agenda as supporting the changes that our modern outward looking democratic nations aspire to, compared with the right wing imperialist infrastructure that the English electorate seems to support
Remember, Friday September 16th is Owain Glyndŵr’s Day. Is KC3 going to Cilmeri?