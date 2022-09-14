Independence supporters in Wales will exploit ‘novice Charles’ says Daily Mail

Independence supporters in Wales will seek to “exploit” the fact that Charles and not his popular mother the Queen is now on the throne, the Daily Mail has warned.

In an editorial article, the newspaper said that the Union faced “a moment of peril” with the Queen gone and that the now King Charles “must show our Union is in safe hands”.

“Charles – now the very embodiment of the Union – must work hard to avoid the destruction of history’s most successful partnership,” the newspaper said.

It warned that “with our longest-serving monarch gone, this is a moment of peril”.

“Those who want, for coarse political reasons, to splinter this country will be re-energised,” it said.

“Separatists in Scotland and Wales will seek to exploit the fact there is a relative novice on the throne to pile on the pressure for independence. Nationalists in Northern Ireland will clamour more loudly for Irish reunification.

“So on this week’s tour of the four nations, King Charles must use his considerable diplomatic skills to build on the huge goodwill towards the monarchy that his mother generated over her lifetime, and reassure the public the Union will not only be safe, but positively thrive in his hands.”

‘No influence’

The newspaper however suggested that the process of handing over power as Head of State from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III may have them[porarily bolstered the UK.

“There are, however, heartening signs that it – and the monarchy’s place at its helm – has been strengthened by the succession,” they said.

“Even the SNP has acknowledged over these sad few days that Scotland is ‘absolutely central’ to the UK’s constitution – a far cry from its usual grumbling that it is a downtrodden nation with no influence.”

King Charles has already visited Scotland and Northern Ireland and is due to visit Wales on Friday, with appearances at Llandaf Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle to meet the First Minister and Llywydd on the cards.

