Independence supporters march through Glasgow
Organisers All Under One Banner claimed that some 5,000 people had taken part in its latest demonstration, which saw campaigners walk from Kelvingrove Park to George Square in the city centre.
Afterwards they tweeted that the “Yes movement is growing in strength and taking to the streets for independence now”.
Bagpipers and drummers led the way, with hundreds of those marching behind them waving saltires.
Defiance
All Under One Banner said the event was aimed to “express our defiance of Westminster rule” as well as be a demand for action in the Scottish Parliament.
It comes as the Scottish Government prepares to bring forward legislation it hopes will lead to a second vote on independence.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made clear that she wants such a ballot to be held before the end of 2023.
However the UK Government has been equally insistent that it will not permit such a vote to take place.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
“However the UK Government has been equally insistent that it will not permit such a vote to take place.”
I thought it was a union. Who are they to dictate?
Pog
Scottish independence is like an unstoppable wave that’s gradually getting nearer and nearing, building up speed. More so since 2014 when treacherous Unionists lied to Scots when they promised Devo-Max and how Scotland would remain in the European Union if they rejected independence then took them out in 2016 kicking and screaming against their will with Brexit using largely the English block vote. And ever since 2019 and the rise of Boris Johnson’s fascist Conservative idiocracy’s attack on both Scottish & Welsh devolution has tipped the scales in favour and has signed, sealed and will deliver Scottish independence. #Alba 🏴… Read more »