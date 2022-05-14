Independence supporters march through Glasgow

Organisers All Under One Banner claimed that some 5,000 people had taken part in its latest demonstration, which saw campaigners walk from Kelvingrove Park to George Square in the city centre.

Afterwards they tweeted that the “Yes movement is growing in strength and taking to the streets for independence now”.

Bagpipers and drummers led the way, with hundreds of those marching behind them waving saltires.

Defiance

All Under One Banner said the event was aimed to “express our defiance of Westminster rule” as well as be a demand for action in the Scottish Parliament.

It comes as the Scottish Government prepares to bring forward legislation it hopes will lead to a second vote on independence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made clear that she wants such a ballot to be held before the end of 2023.

However the UK Government has been equally insistent that it will not permit such a vote to take place.