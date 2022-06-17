Independence supporters ‘understand advantages of the United Kingdom’ says Mark Drakeford

Supporters of Welsh independence “understand the advantages of the United Kingdom,” the First Minister has said.

In a discussion on why Labour had been in power in Wales for 100 years come November, Mark Drakeford said that what was driving the independence campaign was a desire for decisions to be made at a local level.

Support for Welsh independence has risen in Wales from 14% with don’t knows removed when first polled by YouGov in 2013 to 28% in their last poll in March this year.

But Mark Drakeford told The Mirror newspaper: “What I think they want is a system in which as many decisions as are sensible are taken as close to them as possible.

“They still in a conversation understand the advantages you can get from being in a wider United Kingdom – but particularly from a Welsh perspective, a United Kingdom that will display some of those Labour values.”

‘Working class’

Musing on why Labour had remained in power for so long, Mark Drakeford said that he agreed that Wales was a “socialist nation”.

“If you take the essence of socialism to be that we are a country where people want to look out for one another – that sense of social solidarity,” he said.

“And a nation where people believe that collective solutions to common problems are the best way of solving them rather than setting people against each other through competition… then I think those basic beliefs, instinctive values, remain true in Wales.”

He added: “There is the nature of Wales – Wales is a working class country.

“If you ask people in England how many people there are who are middle class, there are more people in England who tell you they are middle class than there are middle class people in England.

“If you ask the same question in Wales, there are more people in Wales who tell you they are working class than there are working class people in Wales.”

