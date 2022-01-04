Independent Tory parties for different nations would be ‘hollow and cynical’ says Scottish leader
Independent Tory parties in the different nations of the UK are not the answer as the Conservatives take a poll drubbing in the wake of lobbying and Christmas party scandals, a former Scottish leader has said.
Ruth Davidson was responding to suggestions that the Tory party in Scotland break away from the party in Wales and England in order to distance themselves from a Prime Minister who is unpopular north of Hadrian’s Wall.
Similar discussions have taken place in Wales in the past. In 2011 Welsh Conservative leader Nick Bourne said he considered re-branding the Welsh Tories as ‘Ymlaen’ – Welsh for ‘forward’ – in a bid to distance it from the Tories at Westminster.
The idea put forward by David Melding, who stood down as a Senedd Member in May, was eventually rejected.
Writing in the Telegraph today, Ruth Davidson said that the argument advocated by some in the Scottish Conservative party today was that “the time for a new party had come owing to the chaotic nature of the No 10 operation and poor polls, which suggest heavy losses in May’s Scottish council elections unless we annul our relationship with the English and Welsh Conservatives immediately”.
However, the now Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links argued against the idea, saying that as well as being impractical four months before council elections it was also “a short route to electoral suicide”.
“I still believe that divorcing the UK Party, rebranding, but keeping largely the same people and prospectus, while pledging to support Conservatives in forming the UK Government would be seen by voters as both hollow and cynical,” Ruth Davidson said.
“A bunch of moaning minnies either afraid or ashamed to call themselves Conservatives in case it costs them seats, but propping up a UK Tory government anyway, just with reduced influence over it.”
Ruth Davidson added that members of the Conservatives in Scotland needed to realise that a mid-term poll bounce for the opposition party was the norm, not the expection.
“Yes, Labour have, in Keir Starmer, someone far more electable to the swing voters who decide results than Jeremy Corbyn,” she said.
“And yes, the self-inflicted wounds of the past few weeks are serious. But they are not, as yet, fatal.
“Using these mid-term jitters to disavow nearly 200 years of party history or — worse — splitting off one part of the party forever, is not a route to guaranteed success.”
Electoral suicide? Well, there you have it. Take note, Celts – it is the “unionist” in “Conservative and Unionist” that matters to this current slate of tories. David Melding and all other real conservatives, those who hold conservative values and policy preferences should break away and form their own parties. I’m sure you’d get some luck in Wales (every single tory voter I have spoken to from Swansea voted that way purely due to displeasure with ‘the left’, as is their perogative). As with Welsh Labour, a pro indy wing would probably be as large (proportionately) within your party. Wales… Read more »
We desperately require a Welsh Conservative Party, not a Welsh arm of a UK Conservative and Unionist Party. That party could promote free market, entrepreneurial policies that reflect life in Wales, not in the shires of England. It would also need to be at the very least pro-Federalism, and ideally not hostile to Independence. A Welsh Conservative Party reflecting these principles would gain substantial support, as many people are growing more and more disillusioned with Labour mismanagement and indifference to our nation’s needs.
No surprise there – she is after all a true blue Unionist and for her it’s all about the UK and the nations must remain subservient, except for the English who are deemed superior, and paying for everything !!!.
Fair play to Ruth, she never knowingly says no does she? She’s learnt from the best in this regards, step forwards Mr.N Farage – agree to everything, smile and always, always, always be polite to the fourth estate!
Of course, she’s safe, fat bottom on the posh benches now, so doesn’t have to worry about her unelectibility. Scots propping up the English Tories, though? ….. lol……..
Its because they know they wouldn’t survive as an entity without English tories subsidising them. They would go bankrupt on their own without the English establishment paying them to sh1t on our countries.
So Tartan Tory sellout Baroness Ruth Davidson claims that ‘ independent Tory parties in the different nations of the UK are not the answer’ from her publically funded ivory tower at the House of Lords, a priverledge position no doubt payment for her part in the 2014 Scottish referenda. This is a rare moment when I agree with any Tory. Do excuse me. I wretched then at the horrifying thought. I shall sanitise my mouth with salt. Burn my clothes and will a shower while scrubbing my being with wire wool to remove the stench after I post this message… Read more »