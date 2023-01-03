Industrial action set to cause more disruption in 2023

Industrial action is set to cause more disruption in 2023 following on from weeks of strikes during the festive period.

December saw nurses, Royal Mail workers, ambulance crews and driving examiners stage industrial action in disputes over pay and working conditions.

Services in Wales will again be hit by walkouts in January and beyond with public transport and driving examiners among those planning to strike.

Rail

RMT union members at Network Rail will launch fresh strikes on Jan 3-4 and 6-7 resulting in most rail services across the Wales and Borders network being suspended.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action, but Network Rail worker strikes will leave the train line unable to operate its services.

Reduced valley line services will continue to run with the first services of the day starting after 7:00am from most stations

Some late evening services will not run and Network Rail has warned people to only travel if it’s essential.

Rural Payments Agency

Rural Payments Agency staff will resume their walkout from January 3 – 6 and 9 -13 in a dispute over the terms and conditions of their working contracts including pay and redundancy.

The striking RPA workers are responsible for the agency’s customer service department regarding payments and subsidies for farms and rural businesses.

National Highways

National Highways members working for the traffic officer service will stage a 48 hour strike from today in a dispute over pay and pensions.

DVSA

DVSA driving examiners stages fresh strikes in Wales from January 4 – 10 and the walkout is expected to impact driving tests.

Nurses

Nurses in England are set to take part in further industrial action on Jan 18 -19 amid concerns about staff shortages and pay disputes.

The Royal College of Nursing Wales could conduct further strikes due to a “lack of engagement” from the Welsh Government.

