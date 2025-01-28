Industrial unrest cannot be ruled out over university job cuts – union

“Serious industrial unrest” cannot be ruled out over “unprecedented” university job cuts across the sector, a union said.

The University and College Union (UCU) called the cuts “academic vandalism”, after Cardiff University set out proposals to cut 400 jobs and close a number of degree programmes because of a funding shortfall.

Durham University also set out plans to reduce staff costs by £10 million this year, which may equate to about 200 professional services staff posts.

Cardiff University is currently reporting a £31.2 million operational deficit.

The university said it would use compulsory redundancy only if absolutely necessary.

Professor Wendy Larner, vice-chancellor of the university, said it was “no longer an option” to continue as it was without taking difficult decisions.

Durham University said it will open a voluntary severance scheme for staff, but it cannot rule out compulsory measures.

‘Brutal’

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “The unprecedented level of cuts we are seeing across the sector threaten not only the reputation of individual institutions, but UK higher education’s standing on the world stage.

“You simply cannot slash thousands of jobs and expect to offer anything close to the expected standards of research and teaching.

“Cardiff’s vice-chancellor has claimed brutal cuts are necessary, she needs to cut her own £290,000 salary before she attacks the hard-working staff who keep the university going.

“Our members refuse to stand by and allow university managers to commit academic vandalism on such a grand scale, and where universities refuse to step back from the brink and work with us to maintain provision, we are willing to ballot for strike action.

“Unfortunately, serious industrial unrest cannot be ruled out.

“The Labour Government must do all it can to make institutions think again or it will be accused of standing on the sidelines while UK higher education crumbles.”

Devastating impact

Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Education, Cefin Campbell MS said: “400 jobs lost at Wales’ biggest University will have a devastating impact here in Wales, and more widely, damaging Wales’ reputation as a nation of learning.

“Universities in Wales play an absolutely essential role in our economy and communities. Crucially, of course, they are centres of learning, providing our young people with the skills they need for the future. It is likely that today’s decision will substantially reduce the options available for those looking to study in Wales.

“Talks of ceasing some programs within certain departments including nursing, when Wales are short of 2,000 nurses in Wales is unthinkable.

“And the knock on effects will be devastating for the city of Cardiff, the wider region, Wales, and our future generations.

“Under a Labour Welsh Government, our universities are on the brink. That Wales’ biggest university is set to lose 400 staff is a shocking symptom of Labour’s chronic failure over 25 years put our universities on a sustainable financial footing.

“We need urgently need clarity from both the Welsh Government and from Cardiff University that they will rule out compulsory redundancies. I will be raising this matter with the Cabinet Secretary for Education at the nearest available opportunity.”

‘Severe nursing shortage’

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said: “I am very concerned about Cardiff University’s proposal to close its School of Nursing. This proposal comes at a time when Wales is facing a severe nursing shortage, with thousands of vacancies placing immense pressure on an already overstretched workforce.”

“Although the University has assured me that it is committed to honour places this year’s nursing programmes, the proposed closure of such a prestigious institution programme will have a significant impact on the future of nursing in Wales. Its School of Nursing has a long-standing reputation for excellence producing highly skilled, compassionate nurses who have gone on to serve communities locally and across Wales” .

“This decision has the potential to threaten the pipeline of registered nurses into the largest health board in Wales and undermines efforts to address the critical staffing crisis in the NHS and social care. In addition, there is a significant impact on nurse lectures and academics, both in terms of potential redundancies but also the infrastructure needed to education significant numbers of students. The closure of these programmes would be a huge disappointment for the profession, local communities, and Wales. RCN Wales will be responding to the consultation.

Chairwoman of the Welsh Affairs Committee, Ruth Jones MP, said the news was “very concerning”.

She said: “For Wales to thrive, its universities need to survive and every job cut impedes that mission. It is not only academics and students who will suffer from these cuts, but the wider community in South Wales.

“But Cardiff is just one of the universities facing severe financial pressures.

“Without certainty for the future, including on long-term funding and the number of international and UK students, there is a risk that this problem could spread further.

“Is today’s news a canary in the coal mine?

“I encourage the UK Government to investigate how it can work with the university sector to provide much-needed long-term security and will ask the Welsh First Minister when she next appears before our committee how her Government can take its own action.”

