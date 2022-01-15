‘Inevitable consequences’ if Boris Johnson loses support of Tory MPs, Andrew RT Davies warns

Andrew RT Davies has warned that “inevitable consequences will flow” if Boris Johnson loses the support of Conservative MPs.

The Welsh Tory leader was responding to calls for the beleaguered UK Prime Minister to resign amid a scandal about boozy parties being held in Downing Street while lockdown restrictions were in place.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, has been charged with investigating the parties which were held in Downing Street and the office complex in Whitehall.

Andrew RT Davies has previously been mocked for backing Boris Johnson, with Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts accusing him of “servility” and of “fawning” at the “feet” of his “masters” in Westminster.

The Welsh Conservative leader had previously said that it is “vital the PM continues his work” but that the investigation into the facts of the party or parties at No 10 Downing Street should be “expedited”.

But in an apparent softening of support, Andrew RT Davies told the BBC: “Boris Johnson, like any other leader, has to look himself in the mirror and say ‘can I maintain that confidence to carry on as leader?’

“At the moment, he certainly enjoys the confidence that I can give him from my position as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament.

“But I am waiting now to see what the review has to say, and I should hope that many other people wait for that review to report and ultimately come up with a conclusion.”

‘Evidence’

Asked about the situation by BBC Wales again later that day, he said: “What increasing numbers of the Conservative Party are calling for obviously is for the Gray report to come forward so all the evidence can be considered.

“The Prime Minister has said he will go before the House of Commons, and it’s important that he can command a majority in the House of Commons.

“If he can’t command that majority and wrongdoing has been found, then obviously the inevitable consequences flow from that.”