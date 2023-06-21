Infant airlifted after car collides with pedestrians outside Pembrokeshire hospital

A young child has been airlifted for treatment after a car was reported to have ploughed into pedestrians outside a hospital in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The incident happened outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest at around 11.50am on Wednesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force said a there will be a police presence at the hospital for a number of hours as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A pedestrian, the driver of the car and a passenger have all been taken to hospital, while the infant was said to have been flown almost 100 miles across the country to Cardiff for treatment.

Medical care

Hospital director Andrew Burns said: “A traffic incident occurred at lunchtime today on the grounds of Withybush Hospital and Dyfed-Powys Police are in attendance.

“Appropriate medical care is being given to those who were injured in the incident and we kindly ask people not to contact the hospital for more information at this time.

Mr Burns said services at the hospital continue to operate as normal but said those with outpatient appointments may experience some delay when parking.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.52am to reports of a road traffic collision in the grounds of Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

“Ambulance crews already at the hospital took two patients into the emergency department, one of whom has been subsequently airlifted to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales.”

Police also confirmed they are treating it as a traffic collision.

Pictures from the scene show police activity is focused around the main entrance to the hospital.

A police cordon has been placed around a damaged white BMW.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of it to contact them quoting reference DP-20230621-173.

