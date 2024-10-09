Initiative to support workers following closure of Tata Steel blast furnaces

A new initiative is being launched to support workers affected by the closure of blast furnaces at the country’s biggest steelworks.

The Community union said a support centre in Port Talbot, south Wales, involved an “ambitious partnership” with the Welsh and UK Governments and local agencies.

The union said the recent closure of the blast furnaces at the Tata Steel plant and loss of thousands of jobs will have a huge knock-on impact on the local economy and community. Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community, said: “The closure of the blast furnaces was a devastating day for our industry, steelworkers, and the whole of Port Talbot. This is not the outcome we wanted to see, and we know a different future was possible. “But our focus must now be on how best to support everyone affected, and on delivering serious investment and high quality jobs for the entire town of Port Talbot.”

Secretary of State for Wales and chair of the Tata Transition Board Jo Stevens said: “This innovative hub will act as a one-stop shop to help deliver the support to workers affected by the changes at Tata steel. “I am determined to do everything I can to support workers and businesses who are affected by the changes at Tata Steel. That’s why this renewed partnership of governments, unions and the local council is working together to make sure the town gets what it needs. “The funding from the UK Government, via the Transition Board, is already making a difference. We know there is still a huge amount of work to do, but we are already seeing people successfully placed in new jobs as a direct result of the £13.5 million that we made available.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said: “We would all prefer to be in a position where this Community Support Centre wasn’t necessary. “But, it’s important that we work together as we look towards the future and ensure that the very best and widest support possible is there for people bearing the brunt of Tata’s decisions.”

