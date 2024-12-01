Innovative digital platform aims to revitalise mid Wales town centres

A new digital platform, which is helping to address the economic challenges faced by town centres in Powys, has been developed by mid Wales’ largest independent tourism organisation.

IMI Wales has been created by Mid Wales Tourism (MWT Cymru) with supported from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to connect local businesses with the region’s thriving tourism sector, creating new opportunities and boosting footfall.

Free for businesses to join, the IMI Wales platform has already welcomed over 80 local businesses from across Powys.

Using innovative blockchain and Web3 technology, it allows businesses to list their services, create rewards and share offers or vouchers directly with their own customers via the marketplace and, importantly, with tourism businesses.

Hotels, attractions and other tourism-related enterprises can then promote these offers to their visitors through their websites, social media or other channels, encouraging them to explore local town centres.

“Vital” businesses

Zoe Hawkins, MWT Cymru’s chief executive said: “In Powys, we only have 132,000 residents, but we welcome nearly five million visitors each year.

“Many town centre businesses don’t see themselves as part of the visitor economy, but they are absolutely vital to the experience of those who come here.

“Visitors don’t come to mid Wales for chain stores, they come for our independent shops, family run cafes and the authenticity that makes mid Wales so unique.”

Powys alone attracts millions of visitors annually but, with a relatively small local population, relying solely on local footfall has proven to not always be enough to sustain town centres.

Shop local

“We can’t change people’s shopping habits,” added Zoe, “and we know many are tied by working hours and the convenience of online shopping.

“But visitors don’t face those constraints. They are here to shop local and they are eager to spend locally.

“By connecting tourism and town centre businesses, this platform ensures visitors can discover and support our towns. With thousands of potential customers staying in caravan parks, hotels and other accommodations across the region, we need to let them know our towns are open for business.”

Attractions like Elan Valley, which draws more than half a million visitors annually and Powis Castle, which welcomes around 200,000 visitors each year, are keen to spread the benefits locally.

They are keen to work with town centre partners to support the region via the platform, helping to create new economic opportunities for surrounding areas.

“Over the past 30 years, tourism businesses in Mid Wales have embraced technology and innovation to punch above their weight,” said Zoe. “Now, it’s time for town centres to have the same opportunities.

“This platform gives them a way to grow and thrive, ensuring they remain a vibrant part of our community for generations to come.”

It makers say the IMI Wales platform offers an easy and seamless way for businesses to collaborate, share opportunities and encourage visitors to explore the unique and authentic experiences that Mid Wales offers.

