Innovative offshore wave power scheme granted extension
Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter
The company behind the development of an innovative wave power project off the Welsh coast has been granted a further extension to allow the project to be completed.
Back in 2018, green energy company Bombora announced it was to build and test a 1.5 megawatt wave energy converter in the sea off the Pembrokeshire coastline.
The cigar-shaped mWave equipment is 60 metres long and sits on the seabed where it can access 80 per cent of the wave’s energy without being exposed to its destructive power.
Angle
Bonbora Wavepower Europe Ltd had previously been granted permission, in 2019, for works near Angle airfield associated with the development of the wave power generation device at nearby East Pickard Bay.
The onshore control station works included the temporary siting of communications cables and the siting of shipping containers and other associated works.
An extension to the permitted timescale for the site was granted in 2022, and Bombora Wavepower Europe Ltd applied to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners for a further period of grace.
Funding
A supporting statement said: “Since the previous extension request in August 2022, we have unfortunately been experiencing difficulties finding the balance of funding for the completion of the project.
“We have been continuing with the construction of the mWave wave energy device but were lacking the funding to complete the marine deployment. The device is undergoing some final tests at Mainstay in Pembroke Dock and then will be transported to Quay 1 at Pembroke Port for final assembly and testing prior to deployment.
“In terms of the consented works undertaken to date, we have installed the conduit for the onshore cable, dressed the access track and laid the surface for the control station. We intend to undertake the remainder of the works (the installation of the control station and the installation of the onshore cable) in Q1/Q2 2024.”
Bonbora asked for a further one-year extension, to October 2024, to be able to complete the project.
The application was approved with conditions including associated infrastructure be removed from the land, and it be restored to its former condition, on or before October 22 of next year.
Good to hear that they will get this device up and working but so sad that funding is an issue. Here we have innovative UK manufacturing which the Government should be supporting but instead we have the Millions for Mates programme. We can but hope that the Rwanda Bill will crash and burn and then Sunak calls for a General Election.