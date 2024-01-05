Inside the Factory heads to Cardigan to learn how to make jeans

BBC’s Inside the Factory team pay a visit to Cardigan’s Hiut Jeans factory next Tuesday to find out how jeans are made.

In the episode, which airs on Tuesday 9 January, cult brand Hiut and their team of ‘GrandMasters’ take Gregg Wallace through the whole process of making a pair of jeans from the cutting of the fabric to posting the finished garment out to a customer.

Gregg will also be seen visiting another factory in Italy to explore the fascinating secrets behind how denim cloth is made and then transformed into one of the world’s most popular items of clothing.

“Our town is making jeans again”

David Hieatt, the founder of Hiut, said: “Cardigan is a small town in West Wales of 4,000 good people. 400 of them used to make jeans. They made 35,000 pairs a week. For three decades.

“Then 21 years ago the factory closed. It left town. But all that skill and knowhow remained. Without any way of showing the world what they could do.”



“That’s why, in 2012, we started The Hiut Denim Company. To bring manufacturing back home. To use all that skill on our doorstep. And to breathe new life into our town. As one of the Grand Masters said to us when we were interviewing: “This is what I know how to do. This is what I do best.” We just sat there thinking we have to make this work. So yes, our town is making jeans again

Employment boost

Jack Gilham from Hiut said: “It has been a long time coming, but we are very excited to be featured on Inside the Factory and for the world to see the skill and craftsmanship of our team of makers and the work that goes into making our jeans.

“We are a small business with a big mission: ‘To get our town making jeans again’ and we are hoping this exposure will help us grow the business and employ more people from our town.

“We are about to begin a training programme for future ‘GrandMasters’ and have just awarded a grant to employ two new recruits, so this programme couldn’t have come at better time.”

You can catch the episode on Tuesday 9 January at 9pm on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer soon after.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

