Inspiring Welsh learner Daniel now has job promoting the language

“Immerse yourself in the richness of the Welsh language – the experience will change your life.” Those are the words of Daniel Minty who has experienced a cultural transformation since starting to learn Welsh in 2022.

Daniel, who lives in Cardiff, has gone from knowing only a few words of Welsh to speaking the language eight hours a day, five days a week as Menter Iaith Casnewydd’s Community Development Officer.

He describes securing the job this year as one of the “biggest successes of my life”.

Now his learning journey has been recognised with the Starting Out – Welsh Beginner Award which he will receive at the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024 ceremony being held at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. Daniel is one of a dozen award winners.

“Crazy”

Responding to the award, Daniel said: “It’s crazy that I have won an Inspire! Award and the Dysgu Cymraeg Caerdydd/Learn Welsh Cardiff Learner of the Year Award this year. I want to inspire other people to learn Welsh and use the language in the workplace.

“I would also like to make the language more accessible and why not launch a scheme whereby Welsh learners are encouraged to apply for Welsh language jobs. I would also like to see an institute set up to support people who are learning Welsh in the workplace.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Awards are co-ordinated by the Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government and recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

“After learning Welsh for 18 months, I now work through the medium of Welsh, helping communities in the area to use the language outside the classroom,” said Daniel.

“This is one of the biggest cultural changes in my life. I am so grateful for this and want to help others to do the same thing as me.”

Pride

Brought up in the Rhymney Valley, he was proud to be Welsh but rarely heard the language being spoken in the community or in the schools he attended.

Volunteering at Sŵn Festival in Cardiff in 2014 and listening to Welsh language music rekindled his interest. He created a website called Minty’s Gig Guide to promote Welsh-language gigs across South Wales and ran a series of successful campaigns.

He has presented with Bethan Elfyn on BBC Radio Wales, having previously worked for the corporation as a broadcast assistant.

Daniel enrolled on a Welsh language Entry course in September 2022 and hasn’t looked back. He achieved the Foundation qualification, is working towards Intermediate level and plans to progress to Advanced level.

He says he’s “greatly indebted” to his tutors Elin Prys Davies and Meilyr ap Ifan at Learn Welsh Cardiff and Nigel Rees at Coleg Sir Gâr for their encouragement and passion for the language.

Keen to share his own passion for Welsh, he has helped other learners by organising informal chat and reading groups and even inspired his sister and brother-in-law to learn the language.

Transformative

It was Elin who encouraged Daniel to apply for a job with Menter Iaith Casnewydd and nominated him for the award. “Undoubtedly, learning Welsh has transformed Daniel’s life,” she said.

“He’s an energetic individual who inspires everyone around him to learn Welsh. His enthusiasm is infectious. His aim is to promote, encourage and inspire the residents of Newport to learn Welsh, use the language skills they have and, more than anything, to delight in the language and enjoy speaking it.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, new in-person courses and online sessions at Entry level will begin in September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”

To find out what’s going on during Adult Learners’ Week and for personalised advice on your own learning options and the support available, get in touch with Working Wales on 0800 028 4844 or search www.workingwales.gov.wales.

