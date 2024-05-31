‘Insult to Wales’ – former Labour MP slams Starmer for imposing candidates on Welsh constituencies

A former Welsh Labour MP has slammed the party for parachuting two candidates with no connection to Wales into safe Labour seats.

Earlier today Nation.Cymru revealed that a think tank boss and a former Starmer aide have been selected as Welsh Labour general election candidates.

Think tank chief and former Labour aide Torsten Bell has been selected as Welsh Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Swansea West, while executive director of legal affairs for the Labour Party, Alex Barros-Curtis, was selected for Cardiff West.

Insult

Beth Winter, the former Welsh Labour MP for Cynon Valley, a constituency that no longer exists following Boundary Commission changes described the selections as an “insult to Wales”.

Writing on X, Ms Winter said: “In his leadership campaign, Starmer promised to end imposing candidates. He broke that promise.

“The imposition of candidates in Cardiff West & Swansea West cuts local members out of the process. It is an insult to Party members, an insult to Wales, and an affront to democracy.”

Mr Barros-Curtis led the legal and finance team working on the campaign to elect Sir Keir as the leader of the Labour Party.

In 2016 he was also a senior parliamentary assistant to Andy Burnham, who then served as the MP for Leigh, a town in greater Manchester.

The decision to select Alex Barros-Curtis as the replacement for retiring MP Kevin Brennan in Cardiff West has been greeted with anger by a member of the constituency Labour party who tipped off NationCymru about the imposition.

They described it as “the latest stitch-up”.

‘On leave’

Mr Bell is the chief executive of economic think tank the Resolution Foundation, and according to their website he is currently “on leave”.

A panel appointed by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) decided that he will be the party’s candidate in Swansea West on July 4.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the seat’s incumbent MP Geraint Davies would not be standing for re-election because complaints alleging that he had sexually harassed a number of women remained unresolved.

In line with an election timetable decided by the NEC, the choice of a new candidate for Swansea West was taken out of the hands of the local constituency Labour party (CLP) and delegated to the NEC panel.

A Welsh Labour insider told us that Swansea council leader Rob Stewart was seen as the obvious local choice for the candidacy.

The insider told us: “There’s little doubt that Rob would have been the choice of the CLP if they had been making the decision. He’s widely respected as one of the best local government leaders in Wales, and when Geraint was suspended because of the allegations he was facing it was assumed Rob would be the automatic choice to be the new candidate and MP.”

The Resolution Foundation is an independent research group whose stated aim is to improve outcomes for people on low and modest incomes.

In 2022, in a report from the Resolution Foundation, Mr Bell called former prime minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget “the biggest unforced economic policy error of my lifetime”.

Mr Bell’s CV also includes working as an aide to former Labour Leader Ed Miliband and special adviser to the then-chancellor Alistair Darling when he was a Treasury civil servant.

