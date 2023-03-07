Interactive map shows just four events being held in Wales for Coronation

The Government has released a map tracking all the coronation events taking place throughout the UK – which so far show only four registered in Wales.

The map, created by the department for culture, media and sport (DCMS), allows the organisers of lunches, picnics, street parties and other events to mark King Charles being crowned.

According to the Government’s map, 84 public events and 69 street parties or private events have been shared so far.

However, only four of those appear to be in Wales, with a listing in Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Powys.

In Scotland there are seven events listed, while there is only one in Northern Ireland.

Celebrations

Of course, this doesn’t mean there won’t be other coronation celebrations in Wales across the Coronation weekend of May 5-8 – the map only shows events which have been planned and registered with the DCMS.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the map would allow people “up and down the country” to find out what events were taking place near them.

She said: “We want everyone up and down the country to have the opportunity to get involved in the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

“Our interactive map will help you find activities, events and celebrations nearby. Whether you’re hosting a street party, planning a Big Lunch, a screening or activity for the Big Help Out, we want to hear from you.

“This is a fantastic occasion to come together with friends, family and your local community to mark this historic moment.”

View the Coronation map HERE

