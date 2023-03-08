International Women’s Day: Free period products made available by Welsh council

Sanitary products are being made available for free to those who need them by a Welsh council.

In recognition of International Women’s Day, Carmarthenshire County Council is reminding its residents that free period products are now available at over 50 locations across the county to anyone who needs them.

The council said people can pick up the products “with no fuss, no hassle, and no questions asked”.

The provision of free sanitary products by the council has been funded as part of the Welsh Government’s Period Dignity Grant.

Since 2018 the Welsh Government has invested around £12 million to ensure that children, young people and those on low incomes have access to free period products.

Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Homes Linda Evans said: “Period dignity is an aspiration for the whole of our society to achieve. Despite the cost-of-living crisis, that forces many of us to cut back on the things we spend money on, we, as a council, will ensure that every person in Carmarthenshire has access to sanitary products, free of charge, should they need them.

“We are proud, as a local authority, to be providing those in need with free sanitary products, which are eco-friendly and reusable, to limit the negative environmental impact.”

