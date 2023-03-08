International Women’s Day: Plaid councillors celebrate progress of gender equality within Party

Women councillors of Plaid Cymru have celebrated International Women’s Day by highlighting the “hard fought unquestionable progress” of gender equality within the Party.

The statistics have been shared by women councillors for Plaid Cymru in the Arfon region of Gwynedd which show female councillors “shot up” in May’s election.

Elin Walker-Jones, Plaid Cymru’s chair in Arfon and county councillor for the Glyder ward said: “Encouraging statistics have come to light, and what better way to celebrate than on International Women’s Day?

“The figures, based on the 2022 Gwynedd Council Elections held less than year ago show unquestionable progress in gender equality in Gwynedd.

“The share of councillors across Gwynedd who are women shot up by 13% in May’s elections.

“In Arfon, the figures were even more spectacular, with an increase of 17% in the share of women councillors.

“Specific stats for the Plaid Cymru group on Cyngor Gwynedd make for interesting reading as well, and reflects a hard-fought, coordinated campaign by party members across Gwynedd to attract more women candidates.

Meaningful

The percentage of the group’s councillors who are women increased by 16% last year and Plaid Cymru’s team of candidates across the county saw an increase of 17% – in Arfon the proportion of candidates who are women grew by a massive 21%.

Elin Walker-Jones added: “Needless to say there is still a long way to go as the Gwynedd figure is only now nearing parity with the national figure of 35% of councillors being women, representing an increase in Gwynedd of 12% since 2017.

“There is a lot more action to be taken to achieve meaningful and long-term gender equality on all levels of governance, but these statistics give a reason to be hopeful.”

Elin Walker-Jones is also Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, and hopes her position means she will be a role model for young women in Gwynedd.

She said: “Creating positive role models of women in politics is crucial for future generations of aspiring young women, to enshrine gender balance as the norm.

“Institutions also need to change to create conditions that facilitate, rather than hinder gender balance.”

Progress

Siân Gwenllian, a former county councillor herself and the first woman to represent the Arfon constituency added: “The progress outlined in these statistics isn’t a matter of serendipity. It followed a concerted campaign locally to attract more candidates who are women.

“International Women’s Day must go further than uninspiring gesture politics and meaningless PR campaigns.

“In celebrating genuine change at grassroots level, we hope that this year we can show action and good faith can lead to progress.

“I would like to thank every single woman who put their name forward to be councillors in last year’s elections.

“If the voices of women aren’t prominent on all levels of government, then our priorities won’t be addressed.”

