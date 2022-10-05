Intervention status of two Welsh health boards escalated

Two health boards (HB) in Wales have had their intervention status escalated for failure to produce “balanced and approvable” plans on how to deliver healthcare in their areas.

Hywel Dda HB and Cardiff and Vale HB are now under targeted intervention and enhanced monitoring, respectively, for finance and planning.

The decision from health minister Eluned Morgan came after a meeting with Audit Wales and Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, and a recommendation from the Chief Executive of NHS Wales.

“It is worrying to see two more health boards require increased oversight and intervention – yet this is just another problem in the Labour-run health service and shouldn’t come as a surprise,” Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said.

“In Wales, there are over 60,000 people waiting over two years for NHS treatment – when such waits have virtually been eliminated in England and Scotland – and we also have significantly worse A&E waiting times than other parts of the UK.

“Given how much of the NHS is no longer in routine arrangements, it makes you think whether these interventions will actually address these serious waits – we need greater confidence in the system that neither patients nor staff currently have.

“Labour needs to get a grip on the NHS and stop breaking all the wrong records.”

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS also expressed her concern.

“This announcement is yet the latest in a series of negative announcements related to Labour’s running of the Welsh NHS.

“Figures last month show us that 100,000 extra people joined an NHS Wales waiting list during the last year. With almost 750,000 on patient pathways, well over one-fifth of the Welsh population are now on a waiting list.

“Meanwhile 60,557 people have waited over two years for treatment compared to only 2,885 in England.

“It is therefore concerning that two more health boards appear to be struggling to produce balanced and approvable plans to deliver treatment in their areas. We will now be waiting to see what happens with Betsi Cadwaladr and Cwm Taf Morgannwg later this month.

“Labour must start performing better on health and provide health boards with the strategic direction they need to get things back on track.”

Escalation

Cardiff and Vale HB has been escalated to enhanced monitoring from routine arrangements because it was unable to submit a balanced and approvable three-year Integrated Medium Term Plan (IMTP).

Hywel Dda HB has been escalated to targeted intervention from enhanced monitoring for finance and planning because it has been unable to submit a balanced and approvable IMTP or a finalised annual plan and a growing financial deficit is being reported.

On quality and performance, there are concerns around urgent and emergency care, including ambulance handover, cancer and performance against part 1a of the child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) measure.

The status of Cwm Taf Morgannwg HB and Betsi Cadwaladr HB will be considered later this month.

