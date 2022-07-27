Investigation launched after bird from Dyfi Osprey Project found dead on Criccieth beach

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of an Osprey which was found dead on Criccieth beach.

North Wales Police say the bird from the Dyfi Osprey Project in Machynlleth was discovered on Gwynedd shore shortly before 6pm, yesterday, Tuesday July 26.

The Osprey project reported on its Facebook page “the sad news” of the death of the bird which had been named ‘Hesgyn.’

It had hatched on the Dyfi nest on May 29, 2019 and was three years old.

The Osprey, which was identified by its rings as KA3, was collected by a member of the public.

It was then taken to Glasfryn Osprey Project near Porthmadog.

A North Wales Police Spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 26, we received a report that a three-year-old Osprey from Dyfri Osprey Project in Machynlleth was found dead on Criccieth beach.

“The Osprey, identified by its rings as KA3, was collected by a member of the public and taken to Glasfryn Osprey Project near Porthmadog.

“The bird has since been seized and will be sent to the Welsh Government’s Plant Health and Environment Protection branch in Aberystwyth for a post-mortem examination to help determine a cause of death.

“Anyone with information that could assist with the enquiry is asked to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000538765.”

