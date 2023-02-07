Investigation launched after man dies in fire in Swansea

An investigation has been launched after a man died in a fire at his home in Swansea yesterday.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police were called just after 10am on Monday morning following reports of a fire at a property on Walter Road, Swansea.

A 61-year-old man, who was the occupant of the address, was found inside the property, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Wales Police Sergeant, James Truscott said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man involved.

“An investigation has been launched alongside the fire service as to the cause of the blaze and that is very much ongoing. However, at this early stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

