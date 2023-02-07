Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Investigation launched after man dies in fire in Swansea

07 Feb 2023 1 minute read
Heddlu / Police officer. Picture by Defence Imigary (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

An investigation has been launched after a man died in a fire at his home in Swansea yesterday.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police were called just after 10am on Monday morning following reports of a fire at a property on Walter Road, Swansea.

A 61-year-old man, who was the occupant of the address, was found inside the property, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Wales Police Sergeant, James Truscott said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man involved.

“An investigation has been launched alongside the fire service as to the cause of the blaze and that is very much ongoing. However, at this early stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.