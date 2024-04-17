Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Investigation launched after Monmouthshire defence factory explosion

17 Apr 2024 1 minute read
BAE Glascoed. Photo by Roger Davies is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

An investigation has been launched following an explosion at a factory in Monmouthshire belonging to the UK’s biggest defence firm.

BAE Systems said the incident occurred at its site in Glascoed on Wednesday morning.

A company spokeswoman said no-one had been injured and everyone had been accounted for.

“We can confirm that there was an incident at our Glascoed facility in Wales this morning,” she said.

“Tried and tested safety protocols were immediately enacted and emergency services attended the site.

“All personnel are accounted for and there were no injuries.

“Our emergency response team continue to monitor the facility and a full investigation has been launched.”

hdavies15
hdavies15
19 minutes ago

Makes a change having one go off in the factory rather than over someone's home or head.

0
Reply

