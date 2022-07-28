Investigation launched into deliberate poisoning of trees in Port Talbot
An investigation has been launched after number of trees have been destroyed after being injected with poison in the Baglan area of Port Talbot.
Responding to concerns from a member of the public about dead trees on land between Crofton Drive and Willow Grove, a council officer visited the site and after an inspection found holes drilled into the bases of eight semi mature trees.
Soil and bark samples were subsequently taken and sent for analysis to Bartlett Tree Experts.
Testing confirmed the presence of an undiluted herbicide which in large doses, can kill trees.
South Wales Police has been informed of the deliberate damage.
A council spokesman said: “This chemical was used to deliberately poison these trees by pouring it into the drilled holes.
“Once injected the chemical was taken into the vascular system of the trees and their rapid decline was then inevitable.
“We appear to be seeing an increase of malicious intent towards trees throughout the county and will be monitoring the situation and if required will take further action.
“We would ask members of the public in this area who may have seen any suspicious activity around these trees to contact the council or South Wales Police.”
Cllr Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Wellbeing said: “This is vandalism and constitutes a criminal offence. Trees are vital to fighting climate change and are also crucial for our wellbeing.
“If anyone knows anything about these appalling acts please let either the police or the council know.”
We must find who is doing this and have them out away for the longest time possible…obviously the work of either someone who is demented OR who has some kind of financial stake in these trees being destroyed. There should be a large reward for anyone who gives information to find the criminals/maniacs who have done this that leads to them being brought justice by some very clumsy police officers. Careful dirty Babylon, I think the person that did this would try and grab your taser. No mercy. Pretend it is a black person minding their own business or a… Read more »
Some Bellends about!!!
So is this some git trying to improve their view? Or is it a developer wanting to remove protected trees from a potential site?
Either that, or someone wanting to test a way to kill trees before trying it on neighbour’s trees later