Investigations carried out over erosion concerns at popular Anglesey beach

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Initial investigations have been carried out over possible erosion problems at a “treasured” beach, Anglesey Council have confirmed.

In a statement, the authority said discussions were “ongoing” about possible solutions at the Lleiniog beach and carpark between Llangoed and Penmon.

Gareth Phillips, a Llangoed resident representing a group of friends who campaign for the area, had last week made a heartfelt plea to the authorities to “please, please, do something” to protect the area.

Concerns had been raised over the future of the beach and nearby recreation area which locals say appears to be “rapidly” crumbling into the sea.

The beach is an AONB – area of outstanding natural beauty – and falls within an SSSi – a site of Scientific Special Interest – and is also known for its geologically significant features, its Roman and medieval history and archaeology.

Sea defense work

Locals think sea defence work previously carried out at the beach sped up erosion in the area.

Lately, sandy areas of Lleiniog beach are noticeably reducing and changing shape, with the sedimentary cliffs diminishing and a water channel changing direction.

The edges of the Lleiniog car park are said to be “noticeably and rapidly” breaking away in clumps leaving benches and picnic areas closer to the foreshore.

Last week Mr Phillips had described Lleiniog beach as “an absolute treasure” and a “jewel in the crown of Ynys Môn”.

“It is famed for its archaeological and geological wonders” the retired health professional, had said, but added that it had “suffered over the last few years”.

“We now have erosion at the car park, which is an asset much appreciated by visitors and the community,” he said.

“We see the land is rapidly eroding, my plea is, please, please, the authorities that deal with care for these things, please look at and protect our heritage for now and evermore.”

An Anglesey Council spokesperson said: “Initial investigations have been carried out at Lleiniog beach after concerns about possible erosion that were brought to our attention.

“Discussions are ongoing as to what steps can now be taken.

“With regards to the recent sea defence works, these were private works undertaken by the owner of a nearby property in accordance with the planning permission granted by the authority.”

