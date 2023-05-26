Iolo Williams forced to pull out of Springwatch after health scare

Springwatch star Iolo Williams has been forced to pull out of presenting this year’s series after suffering a health scare.

Iolo has become one of television’s most recognisable faces after establishing himself as a co-presenter for numerous BBC and S4C nature programmes.

He became became a regular presenter on Winterwatch, Springwatch and Autumnwatch in 2019.

Iolo posted a photo from his hospital bed on Twitter, explaining why he would be forced to take a break.

Unfortunately I can’t co-present @BBCSpringwatch this year. I had a stent inserted in April, which released a clot, that, this week, caused an embolysm! My demise has been greatly exaggerated; thanks to brilliant friends, wonderful family & the excellent @NHS. Go Megan & team SW! pic.twitter.com/cM3DhI9PDE — Iolo Williams (@IoloWilliams2) May 26, 2023

“Unfortunately, I can’t co-present BBC Springwatch this year,” explained Iolo, 60. “I had a stent inserted in April, which released a clot, that, this week, caused an embolism!

“My demise has been greatly exaggerated; thanks to brilliant friends, wonderful family & the excellent NHS.”

He then went on to wish his BBC colleagues well for the upcoming series.

New series

The new series of Springwatch, the 18th starts on Monday 29 May at 7:30pm on BBC Two.

It will then continue at 8pm from Tuesday 30 May, and all episodes will be available to view on BBC iPlayer after the show.

This year, Springwatch will be filmed in several locations in Dorset, including RSPB Arne, Poole Harbour, Durlston Country Park, Swanage Bay, and the National Trust’s Winspit Quarry.

The series will also shoot at Eryri National Park National Park (Snowdonia).

Among the features being filmed in Wales will be a look at Wales’s rarest bee species, and a visit to one of the country’s largest seagrass meadows.

