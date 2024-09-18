Iolo Williams takes a swipe at large conservation organisations

Announcing the details of this year’s Welsh Ornithological Society (WOS) Conference, its President Iolo Williams took a swipe at large national conservation organisations.

The theme of this year’s Conference will be ‘Action For Welsh Birds’, a celebration of the immense work made by individuals and groups to protect birdlife and fragile habitats in Wales from the ever increasing challenges and pressures they face.

Community work for Swifts and farming with birds will be discussed as well as projects that are helping us to learn more and conserve a variety of species in Wales such as Green Sandpiper, Rook, Woodcock and Black Grouse.

There’ll even be an opportunity to take a glimpse into what it may take to reintroduce White-tailed Eagles to south east Wales.

Esteemed speakers

The annual, colourful reflections of President Iolo WillIams on conservation efforts in Wales, as well as presentations of the WOS Lifetime Achievement Awards, Student Awards and Photography Competition will also take place.

Speakers will include Sophie-lee Williams, Anya Wicikowski, Arfon Williams, Anne Brenchley, Daniel Jenkins-Jones, Paddy Jenks, Ben Stammers, Samantha Kenyon and more.

Reflecting on this year’s programme, Iolo Williams commented: “We are so lucky to have these conservation heroes in Wales. Their dedication is incredible and, with little or no money or resource, they achieve so much.

Pound for pound they fight well above their weight. To be honest I think some of our larger conservation organisations could learn a lot from them”

The Conference will take place at Aberystwyth University on Saturday November 16 2024. Tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/actionforwelshbirds

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

