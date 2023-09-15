Iolo Williams to welcome birdwatchers at annual conference

Birdwatchers from across Wales will be welcomed by conservationist and television presenter, Iolo Williams as they gather for the annual Ornithological Society Conference this autumn.

The event in Aberystwyth will see people of all ages and of all levels of birdwatching ability and is one of the highlights of its president, Iolo Williams’ year.

He said: “I see it as a great opportunity to meet old friends and make new ones too. As always, I’ll be doing a roundup of this year’s birding headlines and my own personal, no holds barred assessment of how the battle to restore nature in Wales is going.

“Believe me, there’ll be some people in power whose ears will be burning that day.”

The WOS is a registered charity and was established in 1987. It is entirely run by volunteers and aims to unify birdwatchers and ornithologists across Wales.

This year’s conference will be held at Aberystwyth University on Saturday, 4 November and its theme is ‘Into and Out of the Red’.

Trends

The event’s speakers will be looking at current trends in Wales’ bird populations, concentrating on the stories behind those species who’ve recently moved into and out of the Welsh Red List of Species of Conservation Concern.

The day will end with a discussion, chaired by Iolo with representatives from RSPB Cymru, BTO Cymru and Natural Resources Wales, as well as contributions from the audience.

WOS’s Chair, Anne Brenchley said “It’s important to us that we finish the day on a positive note. We want people to go away from our conference feeling energised and motivated that, together, we will reverse the declines in our bird populations”.

For more information about WOS, the conference, its speakers and how to book your place click here.

Although there are no special discounts for young people, Young Birder members are encouraged to apply to WOS for a Young Conservationist Grant to help with Conference costs and travel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

