Iolo Williams urges people of Wales to give feedback on proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme

Emily Price

Iolo Williams is urging people in Wales to provide feedback on the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) to ensure it is fit for purpose and won’t have a negative impact on Welsh wildlife.

The new Welsh Government farm payments scheme will use public money to help farmers produce food sustainably, tackle the climate and nature emergencies and restore ecosystems.

However, the Welsh ornithologist has warned that despite the scheme being positive in some ways – it could could have a negative impact on Welsh wildlife.

The Welsh Government launched a consultation of the scheme in December calling for feedback on the proposals.

The Springwatch presenter said the most effective way to reach the Welsh Government would be through individual responses to the consultation to highlight how the scheme can be improved to support farmers to take actions to help nature thrive.

“For nature”

Iolo said: “With 90% of the land area of Wales given over to farming it’s imperative that the SFS is fit for purpose – for farmers, for people and for nature.

“I can tell you that there are some positive things in the scheme for the environment, but there’s a lot more that doesn’t go far enough, or could even have a negative effect on our wildlife.

“The Welsh Government must revise this scheme to address these issues, and this is where we can all play our part.”

Support

In February, the Welsh Ornithological Society will team up with RSPB Cymru to host a number of short face-to-face sessions around Wales to explain the key points featured in the SFS.

Advice and support will also be given to help people submit an individual response to the consultation.

A live, online webinar will also be held on 29 February for those unable to attend these events.

Session will last no more than an hour and a half and those wishing to attended should contact the RSPB at this email address: [email protected]

Iolo said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to shape the way our land is managed. If we’re to halt and then reverse the declines in nature, it’s imperative that the SFS is fit for purpose.

“It’s an opportunity we can’t afford to miss. Please make every effort to attend one of these events or the online webinar.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Sustainable Farming Scheme aims to secure food production systems, keep farmers farming the land, safeguard the environment, and address the urgent call of the climate and nature emergency.

“We have run an extensive co-design exercise in developing the SFS and we thank everyone who has been involved. The final consultation on the Scheme is open and we encourage everyone to get involved by 7 March.”

If you’d like more information about these events, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

