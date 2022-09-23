Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey to speak at Cardiff independence march

Comedian Tadhg Hickey has been confirmed among the speakers at the march for independence in Cardiff on 1 October.

The Irish stand-up comic is best known in Wales for his social media videos where he plays the roles of multiple members of the UK nations as if they were living under the same roof.

The All Under One Banner Cymru march will also include speeches and performances by singer Eädyth, House of the Dragon actor Julian Lewis Jones, actress and novelist Ffion Dafis, and former Plaid Cymru leader, Dafydd Wigley.

Tadhg Hickey said he was “proud and honoured to be invited to say a few words at this”.

“The Welsh independence movement has many many allies in Ireland,” he said.

Looking forward to travelling to both Wales and Scotland in the coming months to do my little bit for the Independence movements 💚 Here’s ‘Brexit, the Karaoke party’ pic.twitter.com/VH5mgbx0vA — Tadhg Hickey (@TadhgHickey) September 23, 2022

AUOB Cymru say the march will start promptly at 12pm on 1 October at Windsor Place, Cardiff.

The march will travel along Queen Street, St John Street, Working Street, The Hayes, Mill Lane, St Mary’s Street, High St and Duke Street before returning to Windsor Place via Queen Street.

All those planning to attend are encouraged to meet from 10.30am and to bring flags, whistles, drums and instruments, the organisers said.

Following the march a rally will be held – also in Windsor Place – with speakers and music and as in Wrexham it will be possible to see everything that happens on a giant stage and a big screen.

YesCymru have also confirmed a fringe event on independence with journalist Will Hayward, entrepreneur Lynne Colston, economist Calvin Jones and YesCymru director George Hudson.

I will take place on the 1st floor of City Arms at 5pm on the 1st of October.

