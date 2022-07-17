Irish Naval Ship to visit Cardiff Bay to celebrate strong Wales-Ireland links

A naval ship from Ireland is taking a break from its normal sea patrols to dock in Cardiff Bay this week and will be open to visitors and offering tours.

The Irish Naval Service vessel LÉ Róisín will sail into Britannia Quay, Cardiff Bay from 18th-20th July with members of the public able to come on board, and the crew will host a range of events in collaboration with the Consulate General of Ireland.

Organisers say the visit will celebrate the strong relationship between Ireland and Wales and will mark the recent establishment of the Irish Consulate.

Moored a short walk from the Millennium Centre and Senedd, the ship will be open for free public viewings from 14:00-17:00 on Monday 18th July, 10:00-12:00 and 14:00-17:00 on Tuesday 19th July.

There will also be a crew member on the ground who will be able to talk about life on the ship with any visitors with mobility or accessibility requirements.

This is a rare opportunity to visit an Irish navy vessel, meet the crew, and learn about the Irish Defence Forces and their experiences of seafaring.

Close connections

The ship – constructed at Appledore Shipyards in Devon – was designed to patrol in rough Irish and North Atlantic waters all year round. At a length of 78.8m the ship is described as having a long sleek appearance which improves conditions for the crew.

Onboard facilities include more private accommodation, a gymnasium and changing and storage areas for boarding teams.

Róisín entered service with the Irish Naval Service in September 1999 and is based at the Haulbowline Island, Cork Harbour Headquarters and Dockyard.

The high level of automation incorporated into the ship’s systems allows the ship to be operated with just 47 crew including eight officers

Commenting on the Irish Navy’s visit, Consul General of Ireland, Denise Hanrahan said: “I am delighted that Cardiff Bay will be home to the Irish navy’s LÉ Róisín from the 18th to 20th of July.

“We look forward to welcoming many visitors on board in celebration of the close connections between Wales and Ireland, and to express our appreciation for all the support we have had in establishing Ireland’s diplomatic presence in Wales.

“Our maritime heritage and the Irish Sea are central to the diverse and vibrant cultural, economic and community relationships between Ireland and Wales.”

