Irish now the second most popular language in NI schools

Stephen Price Irish is rising in popularity in Northern Irish schools, standing as the second most popular language studied, closely behind Spanish. Currently, more pupils are receiving an A-level in Irish than in French, with German at fourth place.

According to a report shared in the Belfast Telegraph, A-level entries in French and Spanish declined by 15% and 9% respectively this year compared to 2023. According to the article, the numbers studying modern languages took a hit during the pandemic, with pupils finding learning much more difficult due to the online nature of their education.

“Dismantling of support”

Dr Ian Collen of the Centre for Language Education Research at Queen’s University told the publication: “Education is devolved, and in truth the Department (of Education) doesn’t seem to see languages as important. “In fact, there has been dismantling of support for languages over a number of years. “It’s not hard to see why fewer students are taking on languages when the encouragement and incentive is not there.” Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK where there is no entitlement for primary school children to learn a language. Dr Collen added: “What we have seen in the last five years has been a concerted effort in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland to encourage students to enter courses in modern languages,” added Dr Collen. “There has been investment and initiatives, and though it has taken a few years, we are seeing the trend starting to reverse elsewhere. “At the same time, we have been removing those initiatives in Northern Ireland, so there can be no surprise that the number of students with language qualifications is shrinking. “That’s something that has to change if Northern Ireland wishes to truly consider itself a play on the world economic stage. “What we have seen in the last few years is the dismantling of support for modern languages, and the result is in the lower than ever number of qualifications from our students.” Festival

With a resurgence in Irish learning for all ages, organisers are encouraging the public to join Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin between September 7-28 in celebrating the past 15 years spent in their home on Great James’ Street, and 40 years since the organisation started teaching Irish language lessons in the city.

The festival features a wide range of events, catering for those interested in picking up a casual cúpla focal (few words) while enjoying first-rate traditional Irish music at their late-night Coisír Tí (House Party), to those wanting to get stuck into some creative writing as Gaeilge with a workshop led by local writer, Dara Collins.

Locals and visitors can check out their Oíche Cois Tine (Fireside Night), and for anyone who prefers sitting back to let the likes of award-winning troupe Áirc Damhsa take the lead, you’re very much in luck.

Speaking to Derry Now, Siubhán Nic Amhlaoibh shared the motivation for organising the festival this year.

“We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate 15 years in our home on Great James Street,” she shared. “The building itself was an architectural wonder at the time it was built and it’s hard to believe we have been here 15 years – we’ve made ourselves very much at home.

“It’s also 40 years this year since a handful of our very passionate volunteers first began teaching the Irish language in the city. What started off with small classes in Dove House has certainly grown over the past 40 years.

“These days, we’re delighted to be hosting our weekly classes for over 400 Irish language learners, and over 300 traditional Irish musicians.

“These celebrations are dedicated to everybody who made such a huge reach possible, to our current community who we see day-to-day in the Cultúrlann and in the Acadamh, and to those who cheer us on from afar.

“Over the past year, we’ve undertaken a great deal of research into the history of the Irish language in the city, and people’s current attitudes to it. In the spirit of Féile Le Chéile (a festival together) many volunteers have contributed their stories, their feelings, and their own research, which we’re excited to be presenting as part of the programme.

“Around that, as always, there will be plenty of music, lots of Irish, and even some dancing to see us through the month. Agus beidh fáilte romhat.”

For more information, visit the organisation’s website at www.culturlann.org/event, and follow their social media at @culturlanndoire on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

