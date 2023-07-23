Is Welsh Labour on course to scale back its devolution ambitions?

Martin Shipton

Welsh Labour could be on course to scale back its ambitions for further devolution in the short term by dropping its call for policing and the justice system to be transferred to it from Westminster.

Motions are being put forward to local branches that would see the party swing behind proposals in a report from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown on constitutional reform.

Mr Brown has advocated replacing the House of Lords with an elected second chamber representing the nations and regions of the UK. However, he does not propose devolving powers over policing or the entire justice system to Wales, instead suggesting the devolution of probation and youth justice.

The Brown approach has been enthusiastically endorsed by Ogmore MS Huw Irranca-Davies, who is proposing a motion to branches of his local party which states: “Ogmore Constituency Labour Party welcomes the Gordon Brown report commissioned by the Labour Party and fully endorses its recommendations. The transfer of political and financial powers for Scotland, Wales and the English regions, together with protection in law for the devolution settlements, will create a stronger and more stable union.

“The abolition of the House of Lords and its replacement with a second chamber to represent the UK’s nations and regions is vital if we are to secure the union for the future.

“Ogmore CLP calls for the inclusion of the report’s recommendations in full in Labour’s general election manifesto, and in the first year legislative programme of the next Labour government.”

Not everyone in his local party agrees, however. Former Bridgend council leader Jeff Jones said: “This motion is premature, in my opinion. It makes a nonsense of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, which is due to deliver its final report by the end of the year.

“In Professor Laura McAllister of Cardiff University and Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, it has two distinguished co-chairs who are taking the right approach by examining the constitutional choices open to Wales in detail. They’ve been commissioned to do this by the Welsh Government at considerable cost, and it would seem sensible to wait for the report’s publication before deciding what should go in the general election manifesto.”

Obsessive hoarding

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: “Keir Starmer’s obsessive hoarding of power in the centre is damaging for Wales. The Labour Welsh Government’s Thomas Commission recommended that justice should be wholly devolved, and a Welsh legal jurisdiction created, while Gordon Brown’s begrudging recommendations in a report commissioned by Keir Starmer only offer piecemeal powers over youth justice and probation.

“Any attempt to pre-emptively adopt the Brown report would sideline the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales. That would only confirm suspicions of the Labour Party’s disdain for the only government it currently runs.”

Mr Irranca-Davies told us: “If any motions go forward to the Labour Conference in September, then the aim is to bolt down the significant progress which would be made if the Brown Report proposals are implemented as a priority.

“The independent commission – chaired by Laura McAllister and commissioned by the Welsh Government – is an important piece of work itself and indeed it is referenced in the Brown Report. But it is working to a different timescale and different remit, though its findings will no doubt inform future proposals.

“But for right now it is important that key reforms put forward in the Brown Report are secured: to shrink the second chamber and remodel the Lords as a senate of the nations and regions; to devolve significant areas such as youth justice and probation; to ensure that no matter devolved to Scotland should be withheld from Wales; strengthening the Sewel convention and embedding devolution; and entrenching the constitutional status of self-government across the nations of the UK; plus other matters which would all mark significant progress. If devolution is a process – a journey- then the recommendations in the Brown Report are important milestones in that journey.”

