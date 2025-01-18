Israel is treating Gaza ceasefire as temporary says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is treating the ceasefire with Gaza as temporary and retains the right to continue fighting if necessary.

Speaking to the nation just 12 hours before the ceasefire is due to start, he claimed that he had the support of US President-elect Donald Trump, who he said he spoke to on Wednesday.

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will go into effect Sunday at 8.30am local time (6.30am GMT), mediator Qatar announced on Saturday, as families of hostages held in Gaza braced for news of loved ones, Palestinians prepared to receive freed detainees and humanitarian groups rushed to set up a surge of aid.

Concerns

Mr Netanyahu later warned that the ceasefire will not go forward unless Israel receives the names of hostages to be released, as had been agreed.

Mr Netanyahu also touted Israel’s military successes in Lebanon and Syria as the reason Hamas agreed to a ceasefire.

“We have changed the face of the Middle East,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Mr Netanyahu stressed that he was able to negotiate the best deal possible even as Israel’s public security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Saturday he and most of his party would resign from the government in opposition.

Mr Netanyahu’s statement came almost three hours after Israel had expected to receive the names, which Hamas was to give to mediator Qatar. There was no immediate response from Hamas or Qatar.

The overnight approval of the ceasefire deal by Israel’s Cabinet, in a rare meeting during the Jewish Sabbath, set off a flurry of activity and a fresh wave of emotions as relatives wondered whether hostages would be returned alive or dead.

The pause in 15 months of war is a step toward ending the deadliest, most destructive fighting ever between Israel and the Hamas militant group — and comes more than a year after the only other ceasefire achieved.

